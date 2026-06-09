Influential Women Showcases Alexandra Faunce: Founder of Atlas & Anchor Travel Co.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing Military Precision, Luxury Travel Expertise, and a Service-Driven Philosophy to Bespoke Global Journey Design for Families and Private ClientsAlexandra (Matlock) Faunce is the Founder of Atlas & Anchor Travel Co., a luxury travel advisory specializing in bespoke European and global journeys for discerning families and private wealth clients. Known for her highly personalized, detail-driven approach, she designs tailored itineraries centered on privacy, cultural immersion, and seamless execution. Alexandra works closely with high-performing professionals and multi-generational families who value intentional travel experiences that reflect their lifestyle, priorities, and personal interests rather than mainstream trends.Before launching Atlas & Anchor Travel Co. in 2025, Alexandra served six years in the United States Navy as a Master-at-Arms and Overseas Travel Coordinator. During her military service, she developed deep expertise in international logistics, risk awareness, and operational planning. These capabilities now form the foundation of her travel advisory philosophy, allowing her to engineer complex global itineraries with precision while ensuring clients experience ease, safety, and enjoyment throughout their journeys.Her transition from military service into entrepreneurship was marked by rapid momentum. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Alexandra quickly established herself in the luxury travel space, generating over $50,000 in sales within her first 60 days of launching independently. She is currently completing advanced certification through The Travel Institute and has been recognized in Modern Luxury Austin Way as a Power Player in the travel industry, reflecting her rising influence in the field of bespoke travel design.Alexandra attributes her success 100% to her husband, whom she describes as a “golden retriever husband” who fully supports her in every aspect of her life and career. She credits him with providing unwavering stability through multiple major transitions, including her shift from military service to the workforce and later into entrepreneurship. According to Alexandra, their ability to navigate change seamlessly has been entirely rooted in his encouragement and consistent support.Even as she stepped fully into building her business, she notes that his response to every new idea has remained the same—encouraging her to pursue it with curiosity and action. When she presents ambitious or unconventional ideas, he responds with, “Alright, well then, how are we doing it?” Alexandra describes him as an “angel on this earth,” emphasizing that his belief in her has been a foundational element in her professional growth.The best career advice Alexandra has embraced is that it is scarier to never know than to take the risk. She views this mindset as central to her personal and professional evolution. For Alexandra, the idea of remaining in uncertainty without action is more daunting than the possibility of failure. She believes growth comes from willingness to step into the unknown, and she encourages others to consider that regret from inaction can often outweigh the outcomes of taking a chance.She explains that she would rather take a risk, learn from the experience, and adjust course than spend time wondering what might have happened. This perspective has shaped her career decisions, from joining the Navy at a young age while many peers were beginning college and traditional career paths, to later pivoting into entrepreneurship in the luxury travel sector.Alexandra’s advice to young women entering the travel industry—or any field—is to go for it fully and without hesitation. She encourages individuals to pursue opportunities they feel strongly about, commit to continuous learning, and remain open to growth in every stage of their journey. For her, curiosity and willingness to learn have been key drivers of long-term success.She reflects that her own path has never followed a straight line. Entering the Navy early in life taught her discipline, independence, and adaptability, while her transition into civilian and entrepreneurial life reinforced the importance of remaining open to new skills and experiences. Alexandra emphasizes that learning never stops, and that each role or chapter builds upon the last in meaningful ways.Within her field, Alexandra identifies one of the biggest challenges as global uncertainty and its impact on travel confidence. Many clients today feel hesitant about international travel due to ongoing geopolitical and environmental concerns. She acknowledges these fears as valid and emphasizes the importance of listening carefully to clients’ concerns rather than dismissing them.A key part of her approach involves validating client emotions while also providing education and context—particularly around geography, safety, and current conditions. This balanced approach helps clients make informed decisions while still pursuing meaningful travel experiences.At the same time, Alexandra sees significant opportunity within the travel industry. She highlights the importance of strong on-the-ground partnerships in destination countries, which allow advisors like herself to provide accurate, real-time insights rather than relying solely on media narratives. These relationships strengthen her ability to design safe, seamless, and highly informed travel experiences for clients.She views these global partnerships as one of the most powerful assets in modern luxury travel. By working directly with trusted contacts around the world, she is able to offer clients a level of personalization, responsiveness, and reliability that elevates the overall experience.The values that guide Alexandra most in both her professional and personal life include attention to detail, service, compassion, and a commitment to helping others. She acknowledges that these qualities can sometimes be overlooked in fast-paced, transactional environments, but she considers them essential to meaningful work and strong relationships.A core principle in her approach is the understanding that not everything is personal. She recognizes that people often internalize situations unnecessarily and makes a conscious effort to approach interactions with empathy and clarity. For Alexandra, leading with compassion and truly listening to others is fundamental to both her success and her character.She emphasizes that listening—genuinely listening—is one of the most important skills in both business and life. It allows for stronger relationships, better understanding of needs, and more thoughtful decision-making.Through Atlas & Anchor Travel Co., Alexandra Faunce continues to build a reputation for delivering thoughtfully curated, high-touch travel experiences that blend operational precision with cultural depth. Her work reflects a commitment to excellence, connection, and service, positioning her as an emerging leader in the luxury travel advisory space.Learn More about Alexandra Faunce:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Alexandra-Faunce or through her website, https://www.atlasanchor.co/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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