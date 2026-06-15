Aspire Living & Learning Appoints John Whittemore as Associate Vice President of Growth and Advancement

John Whittemore, AVP of Growth and Advancement Aspire Living & Learning is a private, nonprofit human services, behavioral health, and education organization with a growing, multi-state footprint.

Appointment supports Aspire's three-year strategic plan to expand access and strengthen services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The people we support deserve an organization that's thinking ahead, making smart decisions, and growing in a way that protects what they've come to rely on. That's the standard we hold ourselves to.” — Erica Hare, CEO

LEOMINSTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Living & Learning has appointed John Whittemore as Associate Vice President of Growth and Advancement. In this role, John will oversee business development, advocacy, and philanthropy, helping the organization actualize its three-year strategic plan and grow in a way that strengthens services for the people it serves.The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Home and Community-Based Services, as Medicaid funding pressures and shifting policy landscapes are prompting human services organizations to plan ahead with greater urgency."This isn't a moment to wait and see," said CEO Erica Hare. "The people we support deserve an organization that's thinking ahead, making smart decisions, and growing in a way that protects what they've come to rely on. That's the standard we hold ourselves to."Aspire's strategic plan is focused on strengthening its workforce, expanding access to services, and deepening community connection so that support remains consistent and reliable. Growth is central to that plan, not as a goal in itself, but as a responsibility to ensure more people can access the right support without sacrificing quality.John brings deep familiarity with Aspire's programs and teams, having worked directly alongside them prior to this appointment. That experience shapes how he approaches his new role and the decisions that come with it."I know the faces. I know the names," Whittemore said. "I've seen the smiles, and sometimes the tears. Those experiences remind me who all of this is really for."His responsibilities span business development, advocacy, and philanthropy, areas that together form the connective tissue between Aspire's mission and its ability to grow, bringing in the right partners, pursuing the right opportunities, and securing the resources that make it all possible."John understands this work from the inside out," Hare said. "That matters enormously. We needed someone who could help move our strategy forward without losing sight of what's actually happening on the ground."As Aspire grows, community partnerships and philanthropic relationships remain central to what's possible for the people it serves."I want people to see Aspire as a pillar in their community," Whittemore said. "Not just a place where services happen, but a place that contributes to something bigger.""That's exactly the vision," Hare added. "We want to be the kind of organization that communities feel lucky to have. That doesn't happen by accident. It happens because you build it intentionally, one good decision at a time."##About Aspire Living & LearningAspire Living & Learning is a nonprofit human services, behavioral health, and education organization with a growing multi-state footprint. For more than 45 years, Aspire has evolved alongside the people it supports, expanding access to person-centered services and supports that help neurodiverse children and adults who are discovering their passions, unlocking their potential, and thriving in their communities. Learn more at www.allinc.org

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