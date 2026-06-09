The Leader's Floor Lookout: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

After four years of chaos at the border under President Biden, President Trump and Republicans delivered the most secure border in modern history, with illegal crossings plummeting to record lows. Yet for more than 100 days, congressional Democrats have refused to advance funding for the agencies on the front lines of homeland security: ICE and Border Patrol.

Every day, ICE and CBP officers put themselves in harm's way to combat terrorism, dismantle human trafficking networks, stop the flow of deadly drugs, take down cartels, and keep Americans safe. Yet Democrats have repeatedly chosen far-left political games over providing these brave men and women with the resources they need to do their jobs.

Without sustained funding, the progress made over the last several months cannot be maintained. That's why House Republicans are bringing the Secure America Act to the floor. This measure fully funds ICE at $38 billion, CBP at $26 billion, and provides an additional $5 billion to address unforeseen operational needs.

Introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, S. 2, the Secure America Act will fully fund ICE and CBP through fiscal year 2029, guaranteeing these agencies have the necessary resources to carry out President Trump’s border agenda and ensuring congressional Democrats will no longer be able to stymie funding required to keep Americans safe.

House Republicans will continue to stand by our courageous law enforcement officers who work relentlessly to secure our border and protect American families.



Federal student aid programs provide loans, grants, and work-study assistance to help students afford a post-secondary education. But increasingly, fraudsters are exploiting the system by posing as fake "ghost students" and stealing taxpayer-funded aid.

A lack of financial means should never prevent a student from pursuing an education. Yet every dollar lost to fraud is a dollar that cannot go to a deserving student. In FY24, 9.9 million students received $120.8 billion in aid through the Office of Federal Student Aid. That same year, California online colleges reported that 34% of aid applicants were likely fraudulent, underscoring the need for stronger safeguards.

To protect students and taxpayers, House Republicans are advancing legislation requiring the Department of Education to use fraud detection systems to identify suspicious FAFSA applications. Applicants flagged by the system would be required to verify their identity through an in-person meeting or video call before receiving aid. In a 2025 pilot program, the Department estimated these safeguards saved taxpayers more than $1 billion.

H.R. 7892, the No Aid for Ghost Students Act, by Rep. Burgess Owens, tackles fraud in student aid by requiring the Secretary of Education to use a detection system to review, identify, and investigate suspicious FAFSA applications before any aid is distributed. The legislation also strengthens accountability by prioritizing audits of schools that recklessly distribute aid to unscreened or suspicious applicants.

House Republicans will preserve student aid for hardworking and deserving students who have earned it, while carefully protecting federal funds.

