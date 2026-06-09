Benefit Advisors Network Admits Northern Virginia’s Capital Group Benefits as Newest Member

Gainesville, Virginia-based Capital Group Benefits has been admitted to its growing network of best-in-class agencies

Capital Group Benefits' collaborative mindset makes them a natural fit within our community of high-performing, independent firms. They are an excellent addition to our network.” — Perry Braun, President & CEO of the Benefit Advisors Network

GAINESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) , an international network of progressive and visionary employee benefits brokers and consulting firms across the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce that Gainesville, Virginia-based Capital Group Benefits has been admitted to its growing network of best-in-class agencies.An independent firm specializing exclusively in employee benefits, Capital Group Benefits brings a focused and differentiated approach to helping employers manage one of their most significant expenses. By concentrating solely on benefits—rather than offering property and casualty or retirement services—the firm positions itself as a dedicated expert in designing cost-effective, employee-centric solutions.“We decided to join BAN after attending an event and seeing firsthand the value they bring to their members,” said Jay Booth, CBC, Founder and Managing Partner at Capital Group Benefits. “The opportunity to collaborate with other high-performing, trustworthy agencies was incredibly compelling. In a market increasingly shaped by private equity rollups, maintaining a family-owned, independent firm while gaining access to shared expertise and resources is critical to our long-term strategy.”“Capital Group Benefits is an excellent addition to our network,” said Perry Braun, President & CEO of Benefit Advisors Network. “Their disciplined focus on employee benefits, commitment to transparency, and strategic approach to helping clients control costs align closely with BAN’s core values. Just as important, their collaborative mindset makes them a natural fit within our community of high-performing, independent firms.”Capital Group Benefits partners with organizations that prioritize their employees, helping them navigate the often complex and costly benefits landscape. The firm is particularly known for guiding clients along the continuum from fully insured to self-insured plans—an approach that gives employers greater transparency and control over their healthcare spend.“We believe companies should ‘pay what they deserve’ and have access to the data needed to justify their rates,” said Katie Harvey, Senior Account Manager and Managing Partner at Capital Group Benefits. “Too often, that transparency is missing. Our role is to help clients understand their options and make informed decisions that benefit both their business and their people.”Through its BAN membership, Capital Group Benefits aims to build lasting relationships with peer firms, sharing insights and best practices while contributing its own expertise to the network.“We look forward to developing long-term partnerships we can rely on, and just as importantly, providing value back to the network,” Booth added.BAN intentionally limits membership to top-performing firms in their respective markets. To join the network, Capital Group Benefits underwent a rigorous vetting process that included engagement with BAN members and its Board, as well as a thorough evaluation of the firm’s business ethics, industry expertise, and commitment to delivering exceptional client service.About Benefit Advisors Network (BAN)Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For companies looking to join BAN, please contact Steve Yarcusko at syarcusko@benefitadvisorsnetwork.com. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.About Capital Group BenefitsFounded nearly 30 years ago, Capital Group Benefits (CGB) - an independent, family-owned employee benefits consulting firm based in Gainesville, Virginia – specializes exclusively in employee benefits. CGB partners with organizations to design and manage cost-effective, data-driven health and welfare programs that support both business goals and employee well-being. Known for its expertise in guiding clients along the continuum from fully insured to self-insured plans, Capital Group Benefits helps employers gain greater transparency, control costs, and make more informed decisions about their healthcare spend. The firm is committed to delivering personalized service, innovative strategies, and long-term value to its clients. For more information, please visit: www.capitalgroupbenefits.com

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