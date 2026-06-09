Influential Women Highlights Laura Everette, Validation Lead at Reckitt in Wilson, North Carolina

WILSON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing 15+ Years of Pharmaceutical Validation Expertise, People-Centered Leadership, and a “Say Yes” Growth Mindset to Strengthen Quality Systems and Build High-Performing TeamsLaura Everette is a validation and quality assurance professional with more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She began her career in 2010 after earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Barton College, entering the field with a strong foundation in validation and a commitment to regulatory excellence. From the earliest stages of her career, she focused on creating, writing, and owning validation documentation across the full validation lifecycle, supporting critical projects involving manufacturing equipment, IT systems, utilities, facilities, and computerized systems. Her work has consistently ensured that pharmaceutical systems and processes meet strict regulatory expectations and uphold the highest standards of quality and patient safety.Over time, Laura transitioned into quality validation leadership roles, where her focus expanded from documentation ownership to strategic oversight. In her current role as Validation Lead at Reckitt in Wilson, North Carolina, she reviews and approves validation documentation while guiding teams toward more efficient, risk-based validation strategies. Known for her analytical thinking and creative problem-solving abilities, Laura is recognized for her ability to simplify complex validation frameworks without compromising compliance or quality. Within a startup manufacturing environment, she plays a critical role in shaping validation strategy, standardizing approaches, and strengthening quality systems across the site.A defining aspect of Laura’s leadership approach is her commitment to building strong, capable teams. She is deeply passionate about mentorship and professional development, with a long-term goal of developing a team of validation subject matter experts within her organization’s quality department. Through coaching, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, she aims to cultivate a high-performing group of professionals who are not only technically strong but also aligned in their commitment to operational excellence.Throughout her career, Laura has embraced a “say yes” mindset that has significantly shaped her professional growth. She attributes much of her success to being open to new opportunities—often stepping into projects, teams, or responsibilities without knowing all the details in advance, but trusting her ability to learn and contribute. Whether asked to support a colleague or join a new initiative, her consistent response has been to say yes and figure it out along the way. This approach has allowed her to build an extensive professional network and establish a reputation as a reliable, supportive, and collaborative colleague.Laura reflects that this mindset has opened doors she may not have otherwise pursued. It has also shaped how others perceive her professionally—as someone dependable, approachable, and willing to help others succeed. She emphasizes that her career progression has been driven less by overthinking and more by trust in the process, allowing opportunities to unfold naturally as she grows into them.One of the most pivotal moments in Laura’s career came when she chose to step away from a comfortable and successful role at a company and team she valued deeply. When presented with a new opportunity, she initially questioned whether she was capable of leaving her comfort zone and thriving in a new environment. After reflection, prayer, and intentional consideration, she chose to move forward and trust the process. The transition ultimately led to significant personal and professional growth, reinforcing her belief that discomfort often precedes transformation.Laura believes that the greatest professional development occurs when individuals are willing to step into uncertainty. She emphasizes that temporary discomfort often reveals untapped potential and helps individuals discover capabilities they may not have recognized within themselves.Early in her career, Laura also received formative guidance that shaped her leadership philosophy. While navigating a male-dominated industry, she once questioned whether she needed to alter her personality to fit a traditional leadership mold. A manager advised her not to change who she was, reinforcing that professional opportunities are built upon individual strengths and authenticity rather than conformity. This advice helped her embrace her individuality and lead with confidence.Another influential piece of advice came from a colleague who shared the phrase, “the best leaders always eat last.” This concept deeply resonated with Laura and continues to guide her leadership style today. Whether in the workplace, as a soccer coach, or as a parent, she prioritizes the needs of others first—ensuring that those around her are supported, prepared, and positioned for success. She believes that strong leadership is reflected in the success and development of the team as a whole, not individual recognition.For young women entering the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in male-dominated environments, Laura encourages authenticity above all else. She advises against conforming to preconceived notions of leadership and instead urges individuals to embrace their unique qualities. She believes that professional opportunities are shaped by individuality, and success comes from owning one’s strengths rather than suppressing them.Laura also highlights the importance of approaching professional environments with grace, understanding, and collaboration. She recognizes that women often bring a strong sense of selflessness to leadership roles and encourages them to view this as a strength rather than a limitation. In her view, every individual represents a unique and essential “piece of the puzzle,” contributing different skills and perspectives that enhance overall team performance. Diversity of thought and personality, she notes, is what creates balance and effectiveness within organizations.Within her field, Laura acknowledges that one of the ongoing challenges is the continued presence of male-dominated leadership structures, which can sometimes create pressure to conform to traditional expectations. However, she views this challenge as an opportunity to demonstrate that leadership can take many forms and that authenticity can coexist with high performance, technical excellence, and strategic impact.Professionally, Laura is especially energized by her current work in building a strong validation subject matter expert team within her organization’s quality function. In a startup manufacturing environment, she is helping to establish foundational systems and develop talent capable of supporting long-term growth. By promoting risk-based validation strategies, she aims to improve both efficiency and compliance while setting a high standard for operational excellence at her site.Laura’s leadership philosophy is deeply rooted in her personal values and Christian faith. She emphasizes grace, respect, and integrity as guiding principles in both her personal and professional life. She believes in treating others as she would like to be treated and prioritizes empathy and fairness in all interactions.Supporting others is central to her identity as a leader. Whether mentoring colleagues, guiding teams, or offering support to peers, Laura takes pride in helping others succeed. She approaches leadership with humility and collaboration, believing that the strongest teams are built when individuals feel valued, supported, and empowered to contribute meaningfully.Through her work at Reckitt and her broader professional contributions, Laura Everette continues to shape the future of pharmaceutical validation by combining technical expertise with human-centered leadership. Her career reflects a consistent commitment to excellence, authenticity, and the belief that the most effective leaders are those who lift others as they rise.Learn More about Laura Everette:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Laura-Everette Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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