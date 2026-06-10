Varanasi Showcases Uttar Pradesh's Cultural & Spiritual Grandeur as India Hosts 2nd BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting

Second BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting held at Varanasi, India Varanasi Showcases Uttar Pradesh's Cultural & Spiritual Grandeur during Second BRICS CWG meeting BRICS CWG delegates visited Archaeological Museum of Sarnath BRICS CWG delegates visited Sarnath, one of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage destinations in the world Delegates experienced the spiritual and cultural essence of Varanasi

BRICS delegates experience spiritual, cultural and heritage richness of Uttar Pradesh in the ancient city of Kashi during the two-day international gathering.

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh's spiritual capital, Varanasi, welcomed distinguished delegates from BRICS nations as India successfully hosted the Second BRICS Culture Working Group (CWG) Meeting from 4-5th June 2026 under its BRICS Presidency. The event served as an important platform for cultural cooperation while offering international participants an immersive experience of Uttar Pradesh's rich heritage, spiritual traditions and tourism potential.Known as the world's oldest living city and regarded as the cultural capital of India, Varanasi is among Uttar Pradesh's most iconic destinations. Home to the revered Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the sacred River Ganga, Bharat Mata Temple, the globally renowned Banarasi silk tradition and the historic Banaras Hindu University, the city represents a unique blend of spirituality, history and living culture. Hosting the BRICS meeting in Kashi provided a valuable opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh's cultural identity and hospitality before a global audience.Varanasi Hosts Global Dialogue on Culture and Sustainable DevelopmentThe inaugural session was chaired by Mr. Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Chair of the BRICS Culture Working Group. Delegates from India, Brazil, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Iran participated in person, while representatives from Russia, Ethiopia and Egypt joined in hybrid mode.Member countries shared their perspectives on key priorities identified under India's Culture Track, including the creative economy, cultural heritage protection and culture-led sustainable development. Discussions highlighted the growing role of culture in fostering innovation, employment generation, entrepreneurship and social inclusion.Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Shri Jaiveer Singh said, "India has always guided the world through the spirit of 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah' (May all be happy, may all be free from illness). The successful organization of this important BRICS gathering in Kashi reflects India's cultural richness, spiritual consciousness and global leadership. It also presents Uttar Pradesh's immense cultural and tourism potential to the world."Creative Economy and Cultural Heritage Take Centre StageA major focus of the meeting was the significance of the creative economy as a driver of sustainable growth and cultural innovation. Delegates exchanged views on strengthening cultural industries, preserving heritage assets and leveraging digital technologies to promote cultural exchange.The discussions reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage while creating new opportunities for economic development through culture and creativity. The meeting further strengthened cooperation among BRICS nations in advancing shared cultural goals.Delegates Experience the Spiritual & Cultural Soul of KashiBeyond the formal discussions, delegates had the opportunity to experience the spiritual and cultural essence of Varanasi. Visits to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and interactions with the city's vibrant traditions offered participants a deeper understanding of India's civilizational heritage. The guests were welcomed through the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava (The guest is equivalent to God) and witnessed first-hand timeless customs and cultural vibrancy that make Kashi one of the world's most revered spiritual destinations. Their experiences highlighted Uttar Pradesh's growing appeal as a centre for cultural and spiritual tourism.The first day's proceedings concluded with a cultural programme showcasing India's artistic richness. Delegates enjoyed a regional musical presentation followed by a vibrant showcase of classical and folk dance traditions from across the country. The performances reflected India's cultural diversity and living heritage, providing international participants with a deeper appreciation of the country's artistic traditions and cultural continuity.Spiritual and Cultural Confluence on the Sacred River GangaOne of the most memorable highlights of the event was a special cruise journey along the River Ganga. Accompanied by Tourism and Culture Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh, BRICS delegates witnessed the beauty of Varanasi's historic ghats and the spiritual atmosphere that defines the city.The delegates were deeply moved by the grandeur of the world-famous holy River Ganga Aarti. Amidst Vedic chants, illuminated lamps and the divine ambience of the riverfront, the delegates experienced the spiritual energy of Kashi in its most authentic form. Many described the experience as unforgettable, reflecting the unique cultural and spiritual appeal of Uttar Pradesh.State Dinner Showcases the Heritage of Uttar PradeshThe meeting concluded successfully in Varanasi with a State dinner and Cultural evening, bringing together distinguished delegates from various countries. The event provided an opportunity for meaningful interactions and discussions on culture, heritage preservation, and tourism promotion. It celebrated the cultural traditions of Kashi and the Purvanchal region through regional cuisine, handicrafts and cultural performances.Hon’ble Minister Mr. Jaiveer Singh and Dr Ved Pati Misra, Director General, Directorate of tourism Uttar Pradesh, were present on the occasion and interacted with the distinguished delegates.The delegates explored exhibitions featuring Banarasi silk, traditional crafts and local artisan products, highlighting the state's rich creative economy and craftsmanship. Musical performances and cultural presentations offered guests an authentic glimpse into the artistic heritage of Uttar Pradesh while fostering meaningful dialogue on heritage conservation, tourism promotion and cultural exchange.Sarnath Visit Highlights Buddhist HeritagePrior to their departure, delegates visited Sarnath, one of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage destinations in the world and a key attraction on Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist Circuit. The visit included the Archaeological Site Museum and Interpretation Centre, offering valuable insights into India's Buddhist heritage and the historical importance of Sarnath as a centre of learning and spirituality.The visit further showcased Uttar Pradesh's importance as a global destination for faith-based, cultural and heritage tourism, attracting visitors from across the world.Strengthening Cultural Partnerships, Showcasing Uttar Pradesh to the WorldThe successful hosting of the Second BRICS Culture Working Group Meeting marks an important milestone under India's BRICS Presidency 2026. Beyond strengthening cultural cooperation among member nations, the event positioned Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi prominently on the global tourism map.Through its rich heritage, spiritual traditions, cultural experiences and warm hospitality, Uttar Pradesh offered delegates an authentic glimpse into India's civilizational legacy. The event reinforced the state's growing role as a leading destination for cultural, heritage, spiritual and international tourism while advancing the shared vision of cultural partnership, mutual understanding and sustainable development among BRICS nations.

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