Space Coast Town Center Announces The Landing at Space Coast, a New Grocery-Anchored Mixed-Use Destination

The Landing at Space Coast + Space Coast Town Center BCIP - The Landing at Space Coast

Barron Collier Investment Partners acquires 32.65 acres for grocery store-anchored location with retail, restaurants, residential, and public gathering spaces

This investment by Barron Collier Investment Partners demonstrates the tremendous confidence in both our project and the future growth of the Space Coast region.” — Edgar C. Jones, Principal of Space Coast Town Center

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Coast Town Center , a transformative 225-acre mixed-use development in West Melbourne, Florida, announced the sale of 32.65 acres to Barron Collier Investment Partners (BCIP) for the development of The Landing at Space Coast, a mixed-use destination that will serve as a cornerstone of the growing master-planned community.The transaction marks a significant milestone for Space Coast Town Center and further reinforces the area's emergence as one of Florida's most dynamic growth corridors, fueled by continued investment and expansion across the aerospace, defense and technology sectors.The Landing at Space Coast will be an integrated mixed-use commercial development within Space Coast Town Center designed to complement the broader vision of the community as a walkable live-work-play destination serving residents, businesses and visitors throughout West Melbourne.Phase I of the development is planned to include approximately 77,740 square feet of retail space anchored by a grocery store, restaurants and service-oriented uses, along with approximately 300 multifamily residential units thoughtfully integrated within pedestrian-friendly streetscapes, landscaped gathering spaces and community amenities.An additional Phase II consisting of up to 70,000 square feet of commercial development is anticipated to follow shortly after completion of the initial phase. The project will also feature a public art component celebrating the innovation, exploration and heritage that define Florida's Space Coast.“The Landing at Space Coast represents another major step forward in bringing our long-term vision for this community to life,” said Edgar C. Jones, Principal of Space Coast Town Center. “This investment by Barron Collier Investment Partners demonstrates the tremendous confidence in both our project and the future growth of the Space Coast region. The Landing will create a vibrant destination that enhances quality of life, supports economic development and provides new opportunities for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”Strategically located west of Interstate 95 along U.S. 192 and St. Johns Heritage Parkway, Space Coast Town Center is positioned near some of the nation’s leading aerospace, defense and technology employers, including NASA, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris and United Launch Alliance. The development is designed to support the continued growth of the region’s expanding workforce while creating new opportunities for commercial investment and community engagement.“We are excited to partner in the continued evolution of Space Coast Town Center through the development of The Landing at Space Coast,” said Rod Castan, President of Barron Collier Investment Partners and Principal with Metro Commercial Real Estate. “This location presents a unique opportunity to create a thoughtfully designed mixed-use destination anchored by a high-quality grocery component and complemented by retail, dining and residential offerings that will serve the needs of a rapidly growing community. We believe this project will become an important gathering place and a catalyst for future growth throughout the area.”Once fully developed, Space Coast Town Center is planned to include more than 2,000 multifamily residential units, 300 hotel rooms, 360,000 square feet of office space, 257,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a grocery store anchor and extensive public gathering areas designed to support the region’s continued growth and will ultimately serve as the “downtown center” of West Melbourne.###Space Coast Town Center is a 225-acre mixed-use development located in West Melbourne, Florida. Designed as a modern live-work-play community, the project will feature residential neighborhoods, retail and dining destinations, office space, hotels, and walkable public spaces serving the growing Space Coast region. Strategically positioned next to I-95 and U.S. 192, the development is designed to support the expanding aerospace and technology workforce across Brevard County. Visit https://spacecoasttowncenter.com for updates and more information.ABOUT BARRON COLLIER INVESTMENT PARTNERSBarron Collier Investment Partners (BCIP) is a joint venture between Barron Collier Companies and Metro Commercial Real Estate dedicated to developing, redeveloping, leasing, and managing retail and mixed-use properties throughout Florida and select Southeast markets. By combining local market knowledge, development expertise, and national retail advisory capabilities, BCIP creates dynamic destinations that support economic growth and enhance the communities they serve. For more information, visit Barron Collier Investment Partners at www.barroncollier.com/barron-collier-investment-partners

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