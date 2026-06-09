Owl’s Nest Recovery Expands Access to Addiction Treatment Amid Pee Dee Fentanyl Crisis

South Carolina treatment provider responds to overdose rates with expanded access to addiction and dual diagnosis care.

What we're seeing is that addiction is becoming more dangerous, more unpredictable, and more likely to involve multiple substances. The good news is that effective treatment exists.” — Executive Director Matt Giffin

FLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fentanyl continues to drive overdose deaths across South Carolina, Owl’s Nest Recovery is expanding awareness of treatment resources available to individuals and families throughout the Pee Dee region and Eastern South Carolina. The organization is responding to growing community needs by increasing access to comprehensive, evidence-based addiction treatment services designed to address both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.According to the South Carolina Department of Public Health, fentanyl remains a primary contributor to overdose deaths statewide, with several counties in Eastern South Carolina experiencing some of the highest rates of opioid-related fatalities. Counties throughout the Pee Dee region, including Florence, Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Williamsburg, and surrounding communities, have continued to report significant impacts from the ongoing opioid epidemic and the increasing presence of illicit fentanyl in the drug supply.As a long-standing provider of addiction treatment in South Carolina , Owl’s Nest Recovery is uniquely positioned to serve individuals throughout the region who are seeking recovery from opioid addiction, fentanyl addiction, alcohol use disorder, and co-occurring mental health challenges."For many families, fentanyl has changed the conversation from concern to crisis," said Program Director Matt Giffin. "What we're seeing is that addiction is becoming more dangerous, more unpredictable, and more likely to involve multiple substances. The good news is that effective treatment exists. Recovery is possible, but early intervention and access to quality care have never been more important."For more than 20 years, Owl’s Nest Recovery has provided comprehensive addiction treatment services to South Carolina residents. The program utilizes a structured, community-driven model that combines clinical therapy, peer support, family involvement, and holistic wellness services to help clients build sustainable recovery.Unlike short-term approaches that focus solely on stabilization, Owl’s Nest Recovery emphasizes long-term recovery management and individualized treatment planning. Clients receive support for both substance use and underlying mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and other co-occurring disorders that frequently accompany addiction.The organization's location in Florence allows it to serve as a regional hub for individuals and families throughout the Pee Dee area who may otherwise face limited access to specialized behavioral healthcare services. By providing comprehensive addiction treatment close to home, Owl’s Nest Recovery helps reduce barriers to care while strengthening recovery outcomes across the region.The continued number of fentanyl-related overdoses underscores the importance of expanding awareness around treatment options, overdose prevention, and recovery resources. Owl’s Nest Recovery remains committed to partnering with healthcare providers, community organizations, families, and recovery advocates to address one of the most urgent public health challenges facing South Carolina today.To learn more about Owl’s Nest Recovery and its addiction treatment programs serving Florence, the Pee Dee region, and communities throughout South Carolina, visit https://www.owlsnestrecovery.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.