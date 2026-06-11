Dr. Monica Riley Selected for Top Innovator Of The Year in Holistic Health by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Monica Riley at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Monica Riley , Founder/CEO at Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty, LLC, was recently selected for Top Innovator Of The Year in Holistic Health for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Monica Riley as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over three decades of experience in the holistic health sciences, Dr. Riley is the Founder and CEO of Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty, LLC, an award-winning brand specializing in plant-based hair, skin, body care, and luxury fragrances. Celebrating a decade of excellence, the brand empowers women over 40—with special care to melanated beauty —to prioritize daily self-care. Dr. Riley holds true to her ethos: “Self-Care IS Healthcare”™️Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty is a unique fusion of aromatherapy science and Dr. Riley's family's 100-year legacy of natural remedies. Each product is handcrafted in small batches using premium essential oils, floral essences, and botanicals. The collection is 100% natural, free from fillers, phthalates, and toxins, delivering pure, high-quality care; where science meets ancestral wisdom.Dr. Riley's expertise extends far beyond beauty. Her professional background includes healthcare consulting, public speaking, life coaching, educational and business consulting, trade shows, live and product launch events, as well as editing, writing, and content strategy.As an award-winning author to the anthology "Joy Is Just Over Yonder: Passionate Stories of Joy Realized." Her chapter - "Unapologetic Footsteps: A Legacy of Character and Faith," illuminates the connection between legacy and belonging.Review: "Dr. Monica, Thank you so much for sharing your contribution as a co-author in Joy Is Just Over Yonder: Passionate Stories of Joy Realized. Your voice adds strength, authenticity, and inspiration to this beautiful anthology. Together with your fellow authors, you’ve created a soul-encyclopedia that uplifts readers with faith, resilience, and joy. It is a powerful reminder that joy is always within reach."Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Riley graduated summa cum laude from Vassar College with degrees in English and Africana Studies and a Master of Science in Journalism from The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.After a brief tenure with a news service on Capitol Hill, Dr. Riley advanced to an executive role in programming and production at WHMM-TV32 in Washington, D.C. Her distinguished 20-year career with the PBS Network later took her to New York City, where she contributed to iconic programs such as Sesame Street (Children's Television Workshop), as well as WLIW-TV21 and WNET-TV13.A two-time Emmy Award-winning documentary producer, Dr. Riley has long used media as a platform to inform and inspire. She continued this mission through her top-rated holistic health podcast – Ask the Aromatherapist - on Blog Talk Radio (2009–2011) and as a thought leader contributing provocative articles to The Examiner (2009–2014).In 2016, Dr. Riley earned a degree in integrative medicine from the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at The University of Arizona. Her expertise further expanded in 2021 when she served on a Harvard University School of Medicine research panel, providing lifestyle insights for "COVID Long-Haulers."Additionally, Dr. Riley has made significant contributions to academia as an Adjunct Professor of English and Composition at The College of Southern Nevada since 2006. Her co-founding of The Sankofa Academic Initiative, with concentrated expertise in The Harlem Renaissance Literature and Advanced Composition, further underscores her commitment to education and community enrichment.Her entrepreneurial spirit is evident through her experience in retail with Macy's and Nordstrom and her leadership in impactful humanitarian initiatives, including President Emeritus/ The Women of Global Change–Las Vegas, The Embracing Project, Project Marilyn and recently her appointment to The Board of The Doula CO-OP of Nevada.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Riley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2022, she was voted Las Vegas Woman of Power; recognized for her unwavering community service and leadership throughout the Las Vegas Valley.Dr. Riley was awarded the 2024 CREA Global Award for her contributions to Brainz Magazine and voted into The 2024 Circle of Excellence by Unified Brainz Virtuoso Ltd. Dr. Riley was noted as “The Celebrity Perfumer” at the 2024 Oscars Gifting Suite. Her award-winning Scentsual Scents have graced the red carpets at: The 2025 Emmy Awards, The Santa Fe International Film Festival, The 2026 Oscar Awards, Miss Nevada USA Pageant 2026, and The 2026 Emmy Awards. Dr. Riley’s luxurious fragrance oils are sought after by actors of stage and screen. She is known as “The Scent Whisperer.”Also in 2024, Dr. Riley was awarded Top Holistic and Self-Care Leader of the Year and last year was selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. These accomplishments prove her commitment to excellence, leadership, and the holistic well-being of individuals and communities alike. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her selection of Top Innovator in Holistic Health.Looking back, Dr. Riley attributes her success to her faith, perseverance, work ethic, and loving parents and grandparents. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field of Holistic Health. "You must love what you do and do what you love," Dr. Riley motivates.For more information, please visit: https://www.drmonicasnaturalbeauty.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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