TIGHITCO EXPANDS SUPPORT OF BOMBARDIER BUSINESS JET PLATFORMS WITH LATEST MHICA AWARD

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston, SC— June 9, 2026 — TIGHITCO, a leading aerospace manufacturing supplier, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Bombardier business jet statement of work at its Latin America facilities in Chihuahua, Mexico. This expansion comes as a result of the latest award from MHI Canada Aerospace (MHICA) to support sheet metal manufacturing for the Bombardier Global 5500/6500 and Challenger 350 aircraft platforms.TIGHITCO has been a trusted supplier for Bombardier business jet programs for many years. With this latest award from MHICA, TIGHITCO will continue to provide high-quality sheet metal manufacturing services for Bombardier's aircraft platforms.TIGHITCO holds a large breadth of OEM qualifications and supports, both, OEM's and Tier 1 suppliers.“This latest award from MHICA is a testament to TIGHITCO's commitment to providing exceptional services and products to its customers,” said Mark Withrow, CEO & President of TIGHITCO . “We are excited to continue supporting Bombardier's business jet programs and look forward to further strengthening our relationship with MHICA."The company's state-of-the-art facilities, highly skilled workforce, and dedication to continuous improvement have made it a preferred supplier for many leading aerospace companies.“We appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting MHICA and expanding our presence within commercial aerospace programs,” said Humberto Santiago, VP/COO of TIGHITCO LATIN AMERICA. “Our team remains focused on executing a successful industrialization process while delivering the quality, responsiveness, and customer support our customers expect.”For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

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