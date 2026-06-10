Logistics Plus is Named a 2026 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics
Logistics Plus also earns Plastic Neutrality through Ocean Integrity’s Blue Ocean Program for a sixth year.
As noted in the Inbound Logistics G75 listing:
In 2021, Logistics Plus became the first logistics company to achieve Plastic Neutrality certification through Ocean Integrity’s Blue Ocean Program. The company has maintained that certification for five consecutive years, financing the collection of more than 3.5 million kilograms of ocean plastic waste—more than 100 times its own plastic footprint. The company’s sustainability initiatives also focus on power efficiency: Its warehouses run on 99% electric forklifts, solar energy powers roughly 20% of its warehouse operations, and all facilities utilize LED lighting and energy-efficient electronics across its network.
The updated G75 list appears in the June 2026 Sustainability edition of Inbound Logistics magazine in both print and digital formats. The digital format will soon be available at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/digital-editions/.
In related news, last week Logistics Plus was presented with its sixth consecutive Plastic Neutrality certification as part of Ocean Integrity’s Blue Oceans Program. This year alone, Logistics Plus assisted in the retrieval of nearly 100,000 pounds of plastic in collaboration with Ocean Integrity.
“Please congratulate Logistics Plus for its partnership with oceanintegrity.org and for helping [Ocean Integrity] collect more plastic waste from our waterways on a yearly basis than what they use," commented Captain Keiran Kelly, Founder and CEO of Ocean Integrity. “We cannot operate without companies like them.”
About Inbound Logistics
Inbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply with demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.
About Ocean Integrity
Ocean Integrity is the world’s largest organization retrieving plastic from oceans and rivers, turning cleanup into measurable impact. Its commitment to transparency and traceability sets it apart. Every action is verified and recorded on the blockchain, ensuring trusted accountability. With patented technologies and a global movement, Ocean Integrity delivers real solutions for a cleaner, healthier planet. Learn more at oceanintegrity.org.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
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Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next
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