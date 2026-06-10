Logistics Plus is Named a 2026 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

G75 and Logistics Plus Logos

G75 and Logistics Plus Logos

Ocean Integrity Logo

Ocean Integrity Logo

Logistics Plus also earns Plastic Neutrality through Ocean Integrity’s Blue Ocean Program for a sixth year.

Please congratulate Logistics Plus for its partnership with oceanintegrity.org and for helping [Ocean Integrity] collect more plastic waste from our waterways on a yearly basis than what they use.”
— Captain Keiran Kelly
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine. The annual Green 75 awards recognize supply chain companies, 3PLs, and carriers that exhibit exceptional environmental stewardship, sustainable operations, and a commitment to going green every day.

As noted in the Inbound Logistics G75 listing:

In 2021, Logistics Plus became the first logistics company to achieve Plastic Neutrality certification through Ocean Integrity’s Blue Ocean Program. The company has maintained that certification for five consecutive years, financing the collection of more than 3.5 million kilograms of ocean plastic waste—more than 100 times its own plastic footprint. The company’s sustainability initiatives also focus on power efficiency: Its warehouses run on 99% electric forklifts, solar energy powers roughly 20% of its warehouse operations, and all facilities utilize LED lighting and energy-efficient electronics across its network.

The updated G75 list appears in the June 2026 Sustainability edition of Inbound Logistics magazine in both print and digital formats. The digital format will soon be available at https://www.inboundlogistics.com/digital-editions/.

In related news, last week Logistics Plus was presented with its sixth consecutive Plastic Neutrality certification as part of Ocean Integrity’s Blue Oceans Program. This year alone, Logistics Plus assisted in the retrieval of nearly 100,000 pounds of plastic in collaboration with Ocean Integrity.

“Please congratulate Logistics Plus for its partnership with oceanintegrity.org and for helping [Ocean Integrity] collect more plastic waste from our waterways on a yearly basis than what they use," commented Captain Keiran Kelly, Founder and CEO of Ocean Integrity. “We cannot operate without companies like them.”

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics (IL) is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply with demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven enterprise practices is available at inboundlogistics.com.

About Ocean Integrity

Ocean Integrity is the world’s largest organization retrieving plastic from oceans and rivers, turning cleanup into measurable impact. Its commitment to transparency and traceability sets it apart. Every action is verified and recorded on the blockchain, ensuring trusted accountability. With patented technologies and a global movement, Ocean Integrity delivers real solutions for a cleaner, healthier planet. Learn more at oceanintegrity.org.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
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Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

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Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
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Logistics Plus, Inc.
1406 Peach Street
Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
United States
+1 866-564-7587
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Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

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