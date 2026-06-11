Teresa Anne Palmer Selected as Top Integrative Cardiology and Holistic Healer by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Teresa Anne Palmer at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teresa Anne Palmer , Registered Nurse and Certified Nurse Practitioner, Author, Heartfelt Healing Practitioner, Certified Yoga and Meditation Practitioner, Educator, Public Speaker, and Advocate for self-empowerment and self-healing, was selected as Top Integrative Cardiology and Holistic Healer for 2026 by The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.Teresa Palmer is highly accomplished in her field and has devoted over two decades to the Healthcare industry. Her expertise lies in the field of Integrative Health and Functional Medicine. Teresa's extensive experience as a Nurse Practitioner specializing in Cardiology showcases her exceptional skills and genuine care for her patients. She strongly advocates for the use of integrative health medicine to address the underlying causes of diseases rather than merely address the symptoms. She is currently dedicated to promoting self-empowerment and encouraging individuals to take control of their health and overall wellbeing.Teresa's decision to pursue a career in Integrative Health was influenced by her experiences volunteering in other countries. During her time in Romania, she had the opportunity to witness a remarkable incident. A monk who had suffered a heart attack managed to make a full recovery solely through his unwavering determination to heal. His strong determination and optimistic mindset were significant factors in his complete recovery.Before embarking on her career path, Teresa earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing from Seton Hall University. Teresa has obtained certifications in Yoga Therapy through the American Yoga Academy, as well as in Functional Medicine, Complementary Care and Meditation. In addition, she holds a certification in Healthcare Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Completing her studies, Teresa is a Certified Adult Nurse Practitioner and a Certified Yoga Therapist with a special interest in medical conditions and expertise in stress recognition and reduction and empowering individuals to take charge of their health and wellbeing.Throughout her illustrious career, Teresa has received awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. Teresa's accomplishments have been recognized in multiple editions of prestigious publications such as Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Nursing, Who's Who of American Women, and Who's Who Among Human Services Professionals. She was inducted into IAOTP’s prestigious Hall of Fame in 2024 and in 2022, she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and chosen to be showcased in IAOTP's Publication 50 Fearless Leaders. She received recognition in 2021 for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year. In 2020, she was featured on the renowned Reuters building in Times Square, New York City, where she was recognized as the Top Holistic Health Practitioner of the Year. In 2019, she received the prestigious honor of being named Top Nurse Practitioner of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This December she will be awarded her current selection of Top Integrative Cardiology and Holistic Healer at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.In addition to her successful career in healthcare, Teresa has been invited to speak on topics such as stress and its effects on health and well-being, functional medicine, and self-empowerment. Teresa is an accomplished Author, with her books "Empowered for Wellbeing" and "Heal Your Heart From Within" emphasizing the importance of health and well-being, especially during difficult periods. She has contributed numerous articles to peer-reviewed journals and other professional sources in her area of expertise and has also been interviewed on CUTV News.Looking back, Teresa attributes her success to her perseverance, mentors she has had the honor of working alongside and remaining passionate by empowering individuals to heal themselves with their body, mind, and spirit. When not working, she enjoys writing, playing tennis, practicing yoga, and meditation. Teresa says she has been blessed, absolutely loves her work, and feels it is just the beginning. For the future, she hopes to continue to inspire and empower other individuals to live their healthiest and happiest lives.For more information on Teresa, please visit: http://www.teresapalmerheart.com/ Watch her video: https://youtu.be/jX4nsfAr-Lg About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.