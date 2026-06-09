Cultural Heritage Partners Announces Charles Curlett, Jr. to Lead Litigation Group

Charles Curlett, Jr., Attorney at Law

Former Manhattan Prosecutor and Federal Trial Lawyer Brings Deep Trial Experience to Firm’s Expanding National Docket

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC (CHP), a leading law firm focused on protecting cultural heritage as a human right, today announced that Charles N. Curlett, Jr., has joined the firm as a partner and Chair of its Litigation Practice.Charles Curlett is a nationally recognized trial lawyer with experience handling complex, high-stakes litigation for clients facing their most significant challenges. He joins CHP following a distinguished career that spans sophisticated trial work, white-collar defense, government investigations, and complex civil disputes involving significant financial and reputational exposure. His experience across private practice and government service provides a unique strategic perspective in navigating complex litigation and regulatory risk. He brings a pragmatic, trial-tested approach and a commitment to guiding clients through high-pressure legal challenges with clarity, judgment, and decisive advocacy.“Charles is one of the most formidable trial lawyers we know—measured, strategic, and fearless when it matters most,” said Greg Werkheiser co-founder of Cultural Heritage Partners. “We’ve known him his entire career, and this is a rare moment where the right person meets the right mission. As our work increasingly demands courtroom excellence at the highest levels, Charles brings exactly the kind of leadership and credibility that will define outcomes.”Strengthening CHP’s Litigation CapacityCurlett’s arrival comes at a moment of rapid growth in CHP’s litigation docket, including cases against the Trump administration involving federal compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in plans to alter the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the Kennedy Center.“Cultural heritage cases increasingly sit at the intersection of law, politics, and public accountability,” said Curlett. “They demand not just subject-matter expertise, but trial readiness and strategic clarity. I’m excited to join a firm that is leading nationally significant cases and to help translate its mission into courtroom results.”About Cultural Heritage PartnersCultural Heritage Partners, PLLC (CHP) uses law, policy, and public attention to protect and preserve archaeology, art, architecture, landscapes, burial grounds, sacred spaces, traditional knowledge and practices, and related civil and human rights. The firm's clients include Indigenous nations, African American communities, historic cities and towns, and cultural institutions globally. The firm’s victories have strengthened international and federal preservation law, secured the protection of important sites, objects, and traditions, affirmed the sovereignty of Tribes and First Nations, and helped communities whose culture has been systematically devalued be heard in the courts, legislatures, and before international tribunals. Since its founding in 2010, the firm has been led by Marion F. Werkheiser and Greg Werkheiser.

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