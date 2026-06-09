Schomburg Heating & Cooling Expands Heating Repair in Platte City, MO & St. Joseph

PARKVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schomburg Heating & Cooling Inc ., a family-owned HVAC leader since 1991, announces expanded Heating Repair in Platte City, MO, to meet rising winter demands alongside enhanced HVAC Repair in St. Joseph, MO. As Midwest cold snaps intensify, the company's certified technicians now offer same-day responses for furnace and heat pump issues across Platte County and beyond.With over 30 years of serving Parkville, St. Joseph, and 20+ communities, Schomburg addresses frequent repair needs like those for units over 15 years old or with escalating energy bills. Their prompt Heating Repair in Platte City, MO, resolves breakdowns efficiently, preventing costly replacements and ensuring warmth during peak winter. Customers praise technicians like Joseph for thorough diagnostics and polite service, as noted in recent testimonials."Winter reliability starts with expert care—our team gets systems running right the first time," says a Schomburg spokesperson. The expansion includes priority slots for Schomburg Comfort Club members, featuring preventative maintenance to cut energy costs and extend equipment life.This initiative supports local homes and businesses facing harsh January weather, building on the company's 100% satisfaction commitment and manufacturer warranties.For Heating Repair in Platte City, MO, or HVAC Repair in St. Joseph, MO, visit www.schomburgheatcool.com or call 816-431-4098.About Schomburg Heating & Cooling Inc.: Schomburg Heating & Cooling Inc. is a family-owned, full-service HVAC company serving Parkville, St. Joseph, Platte City, and over 20 communities in Missouri and Kansas since 1991. Certified technicians provide expert heating repair, HVAC services, installations, maintenance, indoor air quality solutions, and the Schomburg Comfort Club for priority care and savings.

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