Speech Processing Solutions & Tandem Health partner to accelerate the adoption of ambient AI across European healthcare

Logo Speech Processing Solutions Tandem Health logo The co-branded Philips SpeechMike Ambient Wearable AI Assistant combines trusted clinical speech capture with Tandem Health’s AI Medical Assistant to support ambient AI documentation workflows across European healthcare.

New Philips SpeechMike Ambient wearable solution combines trusted clinical speech capture with Tandem's AI Medical Assistant to deploy ambient AI at scale

Ambient AI has already demonstrated its ability to reduce administrative burden for clinicians, but high-quality documentation starts with high-quality audio capture.” — Lukas Saari, CEO at Tandem Health

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare organizations across Europe increasingly adopt ambient AI to reduce administrative burden and improve clinical workflows, the quality of speech capture has become a critical foundation for successful clinical documentation. Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), a global leader in professional dictation and AI-powered speech solutions sold under the Philips brand, and Tandem Health , one of Europe's fastest-growing AI companies for healthcare, today announced a partnership aimed at helping healthcare providers deploy ambient AI documentation more reliably and at greater scale.The partnership combines the Philips SpeechMike Ambient Wearable AI Assistant microphone from SPS with Tandem's AI Medical Assistant, creating an end-to-end workflow that captures conversations clearly from the very first word and transforms them into structured clinical documentation.Together, the companies aim to make ambient AI easier to deploy across diverse healthcare environments, supporting clinicians with technology that adapts to existing workflows rather than requiring new ways of working.High-quality clinical documentation starts with high-quality audio capture"For more than 70 years, SPS has developed professional speech technology for demanding clinical environments," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of SPS. "By combining our trusted wearable speech capture technology with Tandem Health's AI Medical Assistant, this partnership helps support more natural and efficient clinical documentation across European healthcare."Lukas Saari, CEO at Tandem Health, shared his thoughts on the partnership: "Ambient AI has already demonstrated its ability to reduce administrative burden for clinicians, but high-quality documentation starts with high-quality audio capture. By combining trusted clinical speech technology from Philips Dictation with Tandem, we're making it easier for healthcare organizations to adopt ambient AI in everyday clinical practice."Showcasing the partnership at HLTH Europe 2026SPS and Tandem Health will officially present the co-branded SpeechMike Ambient at Tandem Health's booth during HLTH Europe 2026 in Amsterdam, one of Europe's leading healthcare innovation events. Visitors will be able to experience how trusted Philips speech capture technology and Tandem's AI Medical Assistant come together in a single clinician-friendly workflow designed for modern healthcare environments.Join Tandem Health at HLTH Europe 2026, booth D70, June 15-18th.About Speech Processing Solutions (SPS)Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional AI-powered speech AI solutions, is active in 50+ countries, with over 4 million users and a worldwide network of 1,000+ partners. It develops and markets industry-leading dictation and transcription solutions, AI-powered speech recognition, as well as award-winning dictation devices, sold under the Philips brand. SPS's mission is to empower every user to be more productive by simplifying their work with smart, voice-based solutions. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.Press contact:Alice EltContent and PR ManagerEmail: alice.elt@speech.comWebsite: www.speechlive.com About Tandem HealthTandem Health is a European health tech company building AI that clinicians can trust. Its AI Medical Assistant supports clinicians across the full patient visit, from preparation and documentation to coding and follow-up. Built for European healthcare, both our AI Medical Scribe and Coding Assistant are CE marked under EU MDR at Class IIa. Tandem integrates with more than 100 medical record systems across Europe and is used by more than 5,000 care organisations, reducing administrative work so clinicians can focus on what they trained for.For press enquiries: press@tandemhealth.ai Website: https://tandemhealth.ai/

When every word matters | Philips SpeechMike Ambient Wearable AI Assistant

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