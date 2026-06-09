Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Caldwell, Idaho

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Monday, June 8th, 2026, at 9:20 p.m., at the intersection of East Linden Street and South Kimball Avenue in Caldwell.

A silver 2011 GMC Sierra driven by a 28-year-old male from Guatemala driving west bound on E Linden St. A white 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by a 35-year-old male from Caldwell, Idaho with three juveniles in the vehicle was driving south bound on S Kimball Avenue. The GMC failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the Pontiac in the intersection.

The driver of the Pontiac succumbed to his injuries on scene. The three juveniles in the Pontiac were transported by ground ambulances to a local hospital. The driver of the GMC was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital and later arrested and booked into Canyon County Jail.

It is unknown at this time if occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

The intersection of E Linden St. and S Kimball Ave was blocked for approximately 3 and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Paramedics, Caldwell Police Department and Caldwell Fire Department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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4643/4818

Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho