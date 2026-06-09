Essex Storage Company Launches Year-Round Student Storage Service Covering 40 Universities Across London And South East

Trunk Self Storage van fleet at Globe Industrial Estate, Grays, Essex - hall collection available Monday to Sunday across 40 universities in London and the South East

Hall collection included, two pricing models, Pay As You Go from £16 per week including VAT - service available all year round, not just summer

Student timelines are not uniform. The Summer Package gives students on a predictable timeline the best value. The PAYG model gives everyone else the freedom to store for exactly as long as needed.” — Jason Bedding, Co-founder, Trunk Logistics Limited

GRAYS, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trunk Logistics Limited, trading as Trunk Self Storage, has launched a year-round student storage with hall collection service covering 40 universities, colleges and campuses across London, Essex, Kent, Surrey, Hertfordshire and Cambridge.

The service operates throughout the year and offers two pricing models. The Summer Package provides a fixed 16-week all-in price with hall collection and VAT included. The Pay As You Go (PAYG) option runs on a weekly rolling basis with no fixed term, no upfront commitment and no minimum beyond two weeks - available to start at any point in the year.

SUMMER PACKAGE - 16 WEEKS, COLLECTION AND VAT INCLUDED

Because universities across the network have different term end dates, the Summer Package can be booked at any time rather than being restricted to a fixed calendar window. Collection from the student's door and one hour of loading time are included in every price.

15 sq ft Small Student Room: £249 for 16 weeks (£15.56 per week equivalent)

35 sq ft Large Student Room: £399 for 16 weeks (£24.94 per week equivalent)

70 sq ft Full 1 Bed Flat: £549 for 16 weeks (£34.31 per week equivalent)

105 sq ft 2 Bed or House Share: £699 for 16 weeks (£43.69 per week equivalent)

Summer Package bookings include a permanent rate lock after the 16-week period.

PAYG - FLEXIBLE WEEKLY TERM, ANY TIME OF YEAR

Weeks one and two are charged at booking alongside the collection fee. From week three, billing is weekly with cancellation permitted on seven days notice. A pay upfront option allows between 2 and 52 weeks to be selected and paid in one transaction.

15 sq ft Small Student Room: £16 per week including VAT, plus £89 collection fee

35 sq ft Large Student Room: £28 per week including VAT, plus £89 collection fee

70 sq ft Full 1 Bed Flat: £48 per week including VAT, plus £129 collection fee

105 sq ft 2 Bed or House Share: £65 per week including VAT, plus £129 collection fee

The PAYG model suits students on placement years, studying abroad, taking a gap year or needing storage between accommodation changes.

"Student timelines are not uniform," said Jason Bedding, Co-founder of Trunk Logistics Limited. "Some students finish in May, others in June or July, and many need storage for a placement year or while studying internationally. The Summer Package gives students on a predictable timeline the best value with everything included. The PAYG model gives everyone else the freedom to store for exactly as long as needed, starting any time of year."

HALL COLLECTION ACROSS 40 UNIVERSITIES, MONDAY TO SUNDAY

For student storage London and the wider South East, the service covers University College London, King's College London, the London School of Economics, Imperial College London, Queen Mary University of London, University of East London, City University of London, London South Bank University, SOAS, Goldsmiths, Brunel University London, University of Roehampton, Kingston University, University of the Arts London (including Central Saint Martins), University of Surrey, Royal Holloway University of London, University of Kent, Canterbury Christ Church University, University of Essex, Anglia Ruskin University, University of Hertfordshire and University of Cambridge, among others.

UCL student storage, for example, includes collection from Ramsay Hall, Max Rayne House and Campbell House. Hall collection operates Monday to Sunday throughout the year. Belongings are returned to any UK address or shipped internationally for overseas students.

Trunk Self Storage holds a combined rating of 4.7 stars across 1,762 reviews on Google and Trustpilot.

ABOUT TRUNK SELF STORAGE

Trunk Self Storage is a trading name of Trunk Logistics Limited (Company No. 11964263, VAT No. 321334840), based at Unit 54, Globe Industrial Estate, Grays, Essex, RM17 6ST. Founded in 2019 by Jason Bedding, Jake Bedding and Joanna Sedley-Burke.

For full pricing and the complete university list, visit the student storage with hall collection page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.