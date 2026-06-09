'Time to Forge Your Bonds': Duo Quest Launches September 16, 2026

Duo Quest Duo Quest Gameplay Duo Quest Gameplay 2

1+1 Studios announces Duo Quest, a co-op roguelike deckbuilder where friendship becomes a gameplay mechanic.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duo Quest to Launch on Steam on September 16, 2026, with Updated Demo Planned for Steam Next Fest1+1 Studios has announced that Duo Quest, a two-player co-op roguelike deckbuilder, will launch on Steam on September 16, 2026. The announcement was made during the Southeast Asian Games Showcase.An updated build of Duo Quest will also be available during Steam Next Fest in June, giving players access to a full one-level demo and a newly unlockable class.Duo Quest combines co-op deckbuilding with relationship-based mechanics. During each run, combat is interrupted by “Bondbreaker” Mode, a system that asks both players questions about each other. Player responses affect their in-game bond, adding a social layer to the roguelike deckbuilding format.The game is designed around two-player coordination, with each player building a separate deck while sharing a single health pool. Players must coordinate turns, combine card effects, choose routes, fight bosses, and adapt to procedurally generated encounters.“Duo Quest was built around the idea that cooperation can be both strategic and personal,” said a spokesperson for 1+1 Studios. “The game asks players to think about their cards, their choices, and how well they understand the person playing beside them.”The game has reached several development and community milestones ahead of its Steam launch. More than 10,000 players have taken part in the closed playtest and demo. Duo Quest has also received millions of views across social media.Duo Quest won the Waverider Award for Creativity in Game Design or Mechanics at Gamescom Asia and was named a finalist for Best Multiplayer at Gamescom Latam.At launch, Duo Quest is planned to support ten languages. The current build supports English, Japanese, and Portuguese.Key FeaturesTwo-player co-op deckbuilding: Players build complementary decks, coordinate turns, and chain combo attacks.“Bondbreaker” Mode: Relationship-based questions are integrated into the deckbuilding and combat experience.Procedurally generated runs: Each run features different paths, encounters, bosses, and secrets.Five unlockable classes: Each class includes its own card set and playstyle.Mysterious artifacts: Players can collect powerful items that alter the direction of each run.Steam Next Fest DemoA full one-level demo of Duo Quest will be playable during Steam Next Fest in June. The demo includes a newly unlockable class. Players who defeat the first-stage boss, General Bodger, will unlock additional content after the encounter.During the opening days of Steam Next Fest, the developers will stream four hours daily on Twitch to showcase the game and answer community questions.The Duo Quest trailer is available on YouTube.Links and Media Steam Store Page : store.steampowered.com/app/3572800/Duo_QuestPress kit: Duo Quest Press Kit Discord: https://discord.gg/3h8pEkPKpr About 1+1 StudiosFounded in Kuala Lumpur in September 2024, 1+1 Studios is an independent game studio focused on multiplayer games built around accessibility and cooperative play. Duo Quest is the studio’s debut title.About Rising Tide PublishingRising Tide Publishing supports independent games with distinct creative direction and clear development vision.

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