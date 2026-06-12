Author Edgard Bronce-Ceray Brings New Perspective to a Timeless Hero in 'Cyrano de Bergerac: The Panache Trilogy'

Cyrano de Bergerac: The Panache Trilogy

PARIS, FRANCE, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyrano de Bergerac: The Panache Trilogy by author and playwright Edgard Bronce-Ceray offers readers a comprehensive exploration of one of literature’s most enduring characters through a collection that spans the legend’s origins, defining moments, and aftermath. Published on March 15, 2026, the volume brings together a new English verse translation of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, an original sequel titled The Shadow and the Flame, and a prequel, Before the Panache.Structured as a literary journey through the life of Cyrano, the collection examines the experiences that shaped him, the sacrifices that defined him, and the legacy that continues to resonate with readers and theater audiences worldwide.Availability"Cyrano de Bergerac: The Panache Trilogy" is available worldwide in kindle and paperback editions on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Cyrano-Bergerac-Panache-Edgard-Bronce-Ceray/dp/B0GSN8BC99/ A New Translation at the Heart of the TrilogyThe collection opens with a new English verse translation of Rostand’s celebrated masterpiece. Designed to preserve the vitality, rhythm, and emotional power of the original French text, the translation seeks to capture the musical qualities of Rostand’s language while remaining accessible to contemporary English-speaking readers. As the central work of the trilogy, Cyrano de Bergerac remains the entry point into a story that has influenced generations through its themes of courage, love, honor, and self-sacrifice.Exploring the Years Rostand Left UntoldIn The Shadow and the Flame, Bronce-Ceray turns to the fifteen-year period between Act IV and Act V of Rostand’s play. The story follows Cyrano after Christian’s death, examining the years of silence, reflection, and personal struggle that precede the character’s final appearance. Through his work as a writer, teacher, and mentor, Cyrano confronts the consequences of choices that shaped his life and relationships. By focusing on this unexplored chapter, the sequel provides additional context for one of theatre’s most memorable conclusions.Returning to the BeginningThe trilogy concludes with Before the Panache, a prequel that follows the young Savinien de Cyrano from his early years in Gascony to the formative experiences that define his character. Readers encounter a Cyrano who is intelligent, passionate, uncertain, and still evolving. The play traces the personal challenges, ambitions, and moments of defiance that gradually forge the man who will later become a legend. Together, the three plays create a broader portrait of a character whose story continues to inspire readers more than a century after Rostand’s original work first appeared.“Cyrano has long existed in the imagination as a finished legend. I wanted to explore the spaces around that legend, the years before it and the years after it, while remaining faithful to the spirit that made Rostand’s creation endure. The trilogy is ultimately about understanding the man behind the myth,” said Edgard Bronce-Ceray, Author.A Distinctive Reading ExperienceRather than presenting the plays chronologically, the collection begins with the story readers know, continues into its aftermath, and concludes by returning to its origins. This structure allows each play to inform the others, revealing new dimensions of the character with every stage of the journey. The result is a work that speaks to admirers of classic literature, theatrical storytelling, historical drama, and character-driven narratives. Here is a recent article published about the book About Edgard Bronce-CerayEdgard Bronce-Ceray is a French-English author, playwright, and literary translator writing in English, French, and Italian. He is the creator of The Panache Trilogy and the first translator to render Michel Zévaco's Les Pardaillan cycle in full — ten volumes now available in English.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.