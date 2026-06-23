617Injured.Lawyer offers Boston and Massachusetts accident and injury victims an easy-to-remember attorney service

New Digital Platform is a collaborative initiative from the law firms of Heinlein Beeler Mingace & Heineman, P.C. and Brady / Donahue.

We created 617Injured.lawyer to be memorable and stand out from the multitude of law firm names that are often difficult for people to retain.” — Brendan Donahue

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accident and injury victims across Boston and Massachusetts now have a simpler way to find experienced legal representation with the launch of 617Injured.Lawyer , a new web and mobile platform designed to provide immediate access to trusted personal injury attorneys through an easy-to-remember online destination. The new service is a collaborative initiative between the law firms Heinlein Beeler Mingace & Heineman, P.C. , and Brady / Donahue, two respected firms with decades of combined experience representing individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents, workplace incidents, premises liability claims, and other personal injury matters. Designed to be memorable and with accessibility and convenience in mind, 617Injured.Lawyer offers a free case evaluation and helps accident victims and their families quickly connect with experienced legal counsel on any device. The platform offers streamlined access to information, attorney consultations, and guidance for individuals facing the challenges that often follow serious injuries."After an accident, people are often overwhelmed by medical concerns, insurance issues, and uncertainty about their legal rights," said a spokesperson for 617Injured.Lawyer. "We created this platform to be memorable and stand out from the multitude of law firm names that are often difficult for people to retain, especially after an unfortunate event when they need to find qualified legal help as simply as possible. The name is memorable, the process is straightforward, and help is only a few clicks away."Massachusetts residents who have suffered injuries due to car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, workplace injuries, and other negligence-related events can use the site to learn about their rights and connect with experienced attorneys who can evaluate their cases. The launch reflects a shared commitment by Heinlein Beeler Mingace & Heineman, P.C. and Brady / Donahue to leverage technology to better serve injury victims throughout the Commonwealth. The mobile-friendly platform and easy-to-remember name are designed to provide a seamless user experience, whether visitors are at home, in the hospital, or on the go."Legal representation should be easy to find when people need it most," the spokesperson added. "617Injured.Lawyer was created to be memorable, remove barriers, and provide Massachusetts injury victims with a trusted resource during a difficult time." The website is now live and available to residents throughout Massachusetts.About 617Injured.Lawyer617Injured.Lawyer is a Massachusetts-based legal referral and attorney connection platform developed through a collaboration between Heinlein Beeler Mingace & Heineman, P.C. and Brady / Donahue. The platform helps accident and injury victims quickly connect with experienced legal counsel and access information about their rights following an injury.

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