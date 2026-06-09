The Trueness Project and ACL™ Global Project Unite for The Grand Butterfly Gathering 2026

M. Teresa Lawrence (L), President & Executive Director, The Trueness Project; and Mavis Tsai, Founder of Awareness, Courage & Love Global Project. Photo: Teresa/Mavis.

This partnership unites two movements committed to helping people rediscover what it means to be truly human in an increasingly disconnected world.

DANIEL, WY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trueness Project and Awareness, Courage & Love (ACL™) Global Project are pleased to announce a meaningful partnership in support of The Grand Butterfly Gathering 2026, a global movement dedicated to unity, transformation, purpose, and peace.At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared conviction: lasting change begins within individuals and expands outward into families, communities, and society.Both organizations believe that authenticity, compassion, courage, and human connection are essential ingredients in building a more peaceful and thriving world.The Trueness Project, a Wyoming-based nonprofit organization, is committed to empowering individuals and communities to live authentically and make a positive impact through mentorship, storytelling, leadership development, and humanitarian initiatives.Through programs spanning multiple countries, the organization continues to inspire people to embrace their truth and become catalysts for positive change.Similarly, ACL™ Global Project , founded by renowned psychologist Dr. Mavis Tsai, seeks to address one of the world's growing challenges: loneliness and disconnection.Established in 2019, the organization promotes relational health through the principles of awareness, courage, and love.ACL™ Global has engaged participants in 69+ countries across six continents through workshops, leadership trainings, and community gatherings that foster meaningful connections. Dr. Tsai's work emphasizes that authentic relationships have the power to heal individuals and transform communities.As part of this partnership, Dr. Mavis Tsai will join The Grand Butterfly Gathering in person in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on June 27, 2026.In addition, ACL™ Global Project will host "Butterflies Without Borders," a special international gathering bringing together participants from across the globe to reflect on transformation, connection, and the kind of world we wish to create together.Commenting on this collaboration, M. Teresa Lawrence, Founder and President of The Trueness Project, shared:"The Grand Butterfly Gathering has always been about reminding humanity that despite our differences, we all possess the ability to transform and uplift one another. Our partnership with ACL™ Global strengthens this vision by emphasizing the profound impact of authentic human connection in creating a more compassionate and peaceful world."This partnership represents more than the coming together of two organizations. It is the alignment of two movements dedicated to helping people rediscover what it means to be truly human in an increasingly disconnected world.Through storytelling, shared experiences, mentorship, and meaningful dialogue, both organizations seek to create spaces where individuals feel seen, valued, and empowered to contribute positively to society.The collaboration also reflects a growing recognition that peace-building extends beyond institutions and policies. It begins in everyday interactions through empathy, vulnerability, understanding, and intentional acts of kindness.By combining The Trueness Project's global mission of fostering authenticity and purpose with ACL™ Global Project's expertise in cultivating meaningful human connection, this partnership aims to inspire transformative conversations and actions that ripple across communities worldwide.Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Dr. Mavis Tsai, Founder of ACL™ Global Project, stated:"Transformation happens through relationships characterized by awareness, courage, and love. Through Butterflies Without Borders and our partnership with The Trueness Project, we hope to inspire people everywhere to embrace vulnerability, foster meaningful connections, and recognize that together we can create the world we long to see."Butterflies have long symbolized hope, renewal, and the extraordinary possibility of change. Through this partnership, both organizations invite individuals worldwide to remember that every act of authenticity, kindness, and courage contributes to a more connected and compassionate future.Together, The Trueness Project and ACL™ Global Project are demonstrating that peace is not merely the absence of conflict. It is the presence of understanding, acceptance, and genuine human connection.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a Wyoming-based nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring authenticity, purpose, leadership, and service. Through leadership mentorship, book donation initiatives, youth empowerment programs, humanitarian outreach, and global events such as The Grand Butterfly Gathering, the organization encourages individuals and communities to embrace their true selves and become agents of positive transformation. Its initiatives have impacted thousands of people across multiple countries through education, mentorship, and acts of compassion. Learn more at https://www.truenessproject.org About ACL™ Global ProjectFounded by Dr. Mavis Tsai, ACL™ Global Project is an international nonprofit organization devoted to reducing loneliness and fostering meaningful human connection through the principles of Awareness, Courage, and Love. Drawing from evidence-based psychological practices and community engagement, ACL™ Global empowers individuals and organizations to build authentic relationships that promote healing, resilience, and collective well-being. Through global initiatives and educational programs, the organization seeks to create a more connected and compassionate world.Join the movement. Spread your wings. Be part of the transformation.Learn more about the ACL™ international gathering: https://acl-global-project.mn.co/events/butterflies-without-borders-an-international-gathering-for-unity-connection-purpose To get more details about the Grand Butterfly Gathering, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.