Independent Singer-Songwriter Lana Crow Releases New Single 'Out of This World'

Lana Crow

British indie-pop artist marks her return with a single about parenthood, produced by Grammy winner Tristan Boston

For some reason, I struggle associating pop music with songs about children, and I think it is a shame. So, here it is!” — Lana Crow

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent singer-songwriter and composer Lana Crow has released a new single, "Out of This World," produced by Grammy-winning producer Tristan Boston, out now as of June 5. The song is about parenthood and its effect on how Crow sees herself and the world.The track came out of a conversation at home. "My daughter casually asked the other day if I have written a song about her and her brother yet," Crow shares. "I did not expect this question. For some reason, I struggle associating pop music with songs about children, and I think it is a shame. So, here it is!"On the meaning behind the song, Crow explains: "What I am trying to say here is that you can discover a lot of things about yourself and the world on the whole when you have a child. Their innocence is precious, and I think it is important that we as parents recognize that they may be way smarter than us because they are genuinely curious and largely unbiased, so they notice things that we do not."The lyrics track a shift in perspective, from what Crow describes as a "shattered worldview" to a promise to "never hate my life again." The chorus includes the lines "I will try to be the best version of me / To help you live your life happy and free."Lana Crow's songwriting continues to draw international recognition. Her single "I Do" reached Semi-Finalist status in the 2025 International Songwriting Competition, the Nashville-based contest widely regarded as the world's most influential, with a judging panel of industry legends and top-tier A&R executives. The ISC received between 13,000 and 14,000 submissions in 2025 from more than 120 countries, and only about 15 percent of entries advance to the semi-finals, placing "I Do" in the top tier of international entries this year. Her single "Orwellian Times" was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2025 Ogima Music Awards. She has also been named Singer-Songwriter of the Year by Corporate LiveWire's Innovation & Excellence Awards, recognition of her independent musical excellence, dedication, and creative storytelling.Born in Kazakhstan and based in Britain, Lana Crow trained classically on piano from age five. Her path was shaped by resilience. After serious health issues forced her to put music on hold, she used that period of silence to sharpen her perspective and reignite her drive, returning to the scene after starting her family. Her 2022 debut "I Will" unveiled raw emotion, and her 2025 sophomore release "Live It" weaves love, heartbreak, and self-discovery through anthemic grooves.Single Details:Title: Out of This WorldArtist: Lana CrowProducer: Tristan BostonPR and Marketing: Laurelanne MediaRelease Date: June 5, 2026Genre: Indie Pop"Out of This World" is available everywhere now.-------------------------------------- Laurelanne PR + MGMT is an independent music editorial platform and artist services company covering emerging and independent artists across genres. The site publishes reviews, concert listings, press materials, and artist features, and provides management, publicity, and marketing services to a select roster of independent artists.Media Contact:Laurelanne or Joey DavisLaurelanne PR + MGMTcontact@laurelanne.media

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