Global South World to launch in Brazil with Portuguese-language platform

Global South World Brasil Global South World Brasil will be based in Sao Paolo

International news channel begins major expansion.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global South World is launching in Brazil with a new digital platform dedicated to Brazilian stories, perspectives and audiences.Globalsouthworld.com.br, will be published in Portuguese and will serve Brazilian audiences with coverage across general news, politics, lifestyle, business and international news. It will also be connected to the English-language Global South World platform, globalsouthworld.com, drawing on its international coverage while contributing Brazilian stories to the global English-language edition.Like globalsouthworld.com, Global South World Brasil will be natively cross-platform, serving audiences wherever they are with video, photo and text content across its website and social channels. The brand launches across TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram as @globalsouthworldbr.The editorial team will be based in São Paulo, while working with a wider network of content creators across Brazil. This creator-led approach will help the platform reach deeper into communities, drawing on local storytelling expertise to tell stories in engaging, accessible and authentic ways.“Brazil is central to the story of the Global South — culturally, politically, economically and creatively,” said Duncan Hooper, who oversees Global South World as Head of Media at Impactum. “With Global South World Brasil, we want to build a Portuguese-language platform that reflects the energy and diversity of Brazil, while connecting Brazilian stories to audiences across the wider Global South and beyond.”Daniel Hessel, director of Global South World Brasil added "Global South World Brasil will move beyond polarised debates, providing in-depth, contextualised information on a diverse range of topics."Global South World Brasil will combine journalism, visual storytelling and creator collaboration to reach audiences across multiple platforms. Its launch reflects Global South World’s wider mission to tell stories from the Global South with depth, originality and relevance for both local and international audiences.Spanish and French language versions of Global South World are planned later in 2026.About Global South WorldGlobal South World was established in 2023 to fill a gap created by the rise of populous, powerful nations outside of the traditional power structures which dominated geopolitics during the previous century.In effect, international media organisations, focused on the disruption to their business operations caused by changing consumer habits, have not kept pace with changes in the wider world.Global South World is backed by the Impactum Group. It has no ties to governments and operates with editorial independence. You can find its mission statement here.Social mediaTikTok: @globalsouthworldbrInstagram: @globalsouthworldbrYouTube: @globalsouthworldbrFacebook: @globalsouthworldbr

Introducing Global South World Brasil

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.