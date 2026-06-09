Onsera Health Emerges from Stealth and Redefines Cardiometabolic Care Delivery

The AI-Driven Platform Helps Participants Improve Weight Loss Through Personalized Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onsera Health , a comprehensive, AI-driven cardiometabolic and weight management solution, emerged from stealth mode to help employers, health plans, and union trusts address the GLP-1 cost crisis. The Company is focused on improving health outcomes at scale and reducing weight-related cardiometabolic medical claims through adaptive, personalized care for employers’ covered lives and members. Onsera Health has been quietly building a clinically integrated, data-driven approach that significantly improves individual health outcomes while reducing the total cost of care that is created by excess weight and poor cardiometabolic health.By combining clinical AI simulation with structured medical oversight, Onsera Health delivers a scalable infrastructure for managing GLP-1 therapies for lasting weight loss and health that compounds. The model integrates data-driven analytics, clinical protocols, and coordinated care pathways to improve adherence, optimize outcomes, and reduce downstream healthcare and productivity costs. Onsera Health is already working with self-funded employers and trusts to intervene earlier in the excess weight and cardiometabolic disease trajectory, delivering measurable improvements in outcomes and cost over time.Despite the clinical promise of GLP-1s – with trials demonstrating average weight loss of 15-22% and up to 20% reduction in cardiovascular events (1) – real world results often fall short. High discontinuation rates, often driven by side effects, cost barriers and limited clinical support, create significant challenges for employers, union trusts and health plans. Without a structured care model, these therapies will lead to unpredictable costs, negative ROIs and inconsistent outcomes for employers and limited-to-no health improvement for patients.“GLP-1 therapies are powerful tools, but only within a connected system thoughtfully designed to manage outcomes, costs, and patient experience over time,” said Dr. Kristin Baier , Chief Medical Officer, Onsera Health. “Onsera’s platform predicts, manages and reduces population health risk by combining personalized clinical care, advanced analytics, and coordinated support pathways to improve adherence and reduce downstream costs, leading to a measurable financial return and extended healthspan at scale.”Onsera’s comprehensive cardiometabolic care model includes:● Access to GLP-1 therapies: clinician-guided with direct manufacturer pricing to ensure transparent, competitive costs.● Structured clinical oversight: comprehensive medical management led by obesity-trained, board-certified physicians, registered nurses, labs, biometric devices, registered dietitians and health coaches.● Behavioral & nutritional integration: real-time lifestyle support aligned with pharmacological treatment, including transitions from intensive medication phases to long-term metabolic stability to prevent weight regain.● Longitudinal monitoring: continuous tracking of medication adherence and physiological response to support sustained outcomes and long-term ROI.● Outcomes measurement and economic evaluation: workforce health metrics, and total cost of care, with transparent evaluation of performance against expected value.“Cardiometabolic care and sustained weight loss solutions are broken. Fixing it requires a shift from traditional care models to more intelligent and easy-to-use hybrid virtual care models –– where payers can quantify outcomes before making coverage decisions and where clinical and economic incentives are aligned around disease prevention and holistic care,” said Jeff Bernhard , CEO, Onsera Health. “That is what Onsera was built to deliver – a best-in-class, structured, clinical care model that enables employers and health plans to maintain access to breakthrough medications while truly controlling costs. With Onsera’s prospective risk and cost modeling, combined with longitudinal adherence tracking, we shift the conversation from the price of medication to the measurable value of improved health outcomes, lower downstream claims, and better long-term performance for covered lives, employers, and health plans.Onsera Health has established a Clinical Advisory Board of nationally recognized experts in behavioral lifestyle interventions and obesity medicine including:● Sir John Bell, Former Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford and Partner at Population Health Partners● Dr. Robert Califf, Former FDA Commissioner and Partner at Population Health Partners● Dr. Gary Foster, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Medical and Clinical Affairs at Lingo, Abbott● Dr. Melanie Jay, Professor of Medicine and Population Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Director, NYU Langone Comprehensive Program on Obesity Research● Dr. Ian Neeland, Director of Cardiovascular Prevention, University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and Associate Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University● Dr. Robert Stoekenbroek, VP and Medical Director at Population Health Partners and Head of Portfolio and Development Strategy at Metsera“Obesity is a complex, chronic disease — and we now have therapies that are already genuinely changing the trajectory for millions of patients,” said Dr. Melanie Jay, Professor of Medicine and Population Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Director, NYU Langone Comprehensive Program on Obesity Research. “What Onsera built is the clinical infrastructure that lets those therapies deliver on their full promise: sustained engagement, behavioral support, and longitudinal oversight that turns a medication into lasting health outcomes — for patients and employers alike.”Onsera Health will be on site at SHRM26 in Orlando from June 16-19. For those attending, to learn more about how Onsera is improving healthspan and reducing employer costs with personalized cardiometabolic care delivery, visit the Company’s exhibitor booth #1136. Additionally, Dr. Kristin Baier will be speaking on the session “A GLP-1 & Weight Management Benefit That Works: Driving Outcomes, Reducing Risk, and Lowering Costs” on Thursday, June 18 at 1pm ET in the exhibit theater.About Onsera Health:Onsera Health is an evidence-based cardiometabolic and weight management care platform and healthcare provider for employers, union trusts and health plans, helping organizations move from reactive claims management toward preventive, outcomes-oriented strategies for improving healthspan. Backed by decades of clinical research, cardiovascular and metabolic drug developments and scientific rigor, Onsera delivers advanced analytics, coordinated clinical care, and affordable medication access, including GLP-1s, into one seamless AI-powered model that improves risk, lowers medical costs, and improves healthspan and quality of life for each participant. For more information, visit onserahealth.com.1 Wilding et al., NEJM 2021 (semaglutide); Jastreboff et al., NEJM 2022 (tirzepatide); Lincoff et al., NEJM 2023 (SELECT trial,MACE reduction).

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