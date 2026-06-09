Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market to reach $7.33 Billion by 2030 at 5.47% CAGR.

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TBRC's Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market has demonstrated significant momentum recently, driven by increasing airport modernization efforts and the need for safer, more efficient ground operations. As airports around the world expand and upgrade their infrastructure, demand for sophisticated guidance and surveillance technologies continues to rise. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook for the A-SMGCS industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the A-SMGCS Market

The A-SMGCS market has experienced strong development in recent years, with its value expected to increase from $5.58 billion in 2025 to $5.93 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The historical growth has been mainly due to the expanded deployment of surveillance radars aimed at enhancing aerodrome surface monitoring, wider adoption of airfield ground lighting systems to support operations during low visibility, early integration of vehicle tracking for coordinated ground movements, airport modernization programs facilitating A-SMGCS implementation, and the rising need for software-driven routing and guidance systems to reduce runway incursions.

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Looking ahead, the A-SMGCS market is forecast to reach $7.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. This future expansion is expected to be driven by increased investment in advanced surveillance technologies and multilateration, broader use of automation and decision-support software to optimize ground traffic, airport capacity growth in emerging markets prompting A-SMGCS upgrades, a heightened focus on visual docking guidance systems to improve turnaround times, and growing demand for scalable solutions aligned with next-generation digital air traffic management. Emerging trends include integrating advanced radar and vehicle tracking for real-time monitoring, deploying visual docking aids to enhance aircraft maneuvering safety, implementing software-based decision support for efficient routing, expanding maintenance and technical support services, and adopting flexible solutions adaptable to both new and existing airports.

Understanding the Role of A-SMGCS Systems

The advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) is designed to provide comprehensive routing, guidance, and surveillance functionalities for aircraft and vehicles operating on airport surfaces. It ensures smooth and safe movement during various visibility conditions while maintaining required safety levels aligned with the aerodrome visibility operational level (AVOL). This system plays a critical role in managing ground traffic flow and preventing incidents on runways and taxiways.

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Key Factors Driving Growth in the A-SMGCS Market

The rising demand for airports worldwide is a primary factor propelling the growth of the A-SMGCS market. Airports serve as crucial hubs where aircraft take off and land, offering facilities such as runways, hangars, terminals, restaurants, and lounges to passengers. A-SMGCS enhances airport operations by enabling safe, orderly, and efficient control of aircraft and vehicular movement across the airfield in all weather conditions. For example, in January 2025, the UK’s Department for Transport reported that London City Airport has been approved to expand its passenger capacity to 9 million annually by 2031. Meanwhile, London Stansted Airport revealed plans to invest $0.71 billion (£1.1 billion) to expand its terminal and improve passenger services, a project anticipated to double the airport’s economic impact and create up to 5,000 new jobs. Such developments highlight how airport expansion fuels demand for advanced surface movement guidance and control technologies.

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Markets in the A-SMGCS Sector

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the advanced-surface movement guidance and control system market. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While Europe leads in current market size, emerging regions, especially in Asia-Pacific and South East Asia, are expected to experience the fastest growth rates due to rapid airport expansions and infrastructure upgrades, supporting accelerated adoption of advanced A-SMGCS technologies.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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