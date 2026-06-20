Classic Marcite Expands Premier Pool Resurfacing in Kissimmee, FL

Pool Resurfacing in Kissimmee, FL

Central Florida's largest Pebble Tec® applicator expands to Kissimmee, FL — serving homeowners and vacation rental owners with expert pool resurfacing.

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classic Marcite, Central Florida's most trusted pool resurfacing and renovation company, is proud to announce the full expansion of its premier pool services to Kissimmee, Florida. With a 35-year legacy of quality craftsmanship and over 100,000 pools resurfaced across the region, Classic Marcite is now actively serving residential homeowners and vacation rental property owners throughout the Kissimmee corridor with industry-leading pool resurfacing in Kissimmee, FL — delivered by the same certified crews that have made the company the gold standard across the greater Orlando metro area.

A Growing Market With Unique Demand

Kissimmee presents one of the most distinct pool service markets in all of Central Florida. The city is home to tens of thousands of established residential pools alongside one of the largest concentrations of vacation rental properties in the United States. Many of these pools — built during the construction booms of the 1990s and 2000s — are now reaching or exceeding the 15-year mark, the point at which pool interior surfaces typically begin to show cracking, staining, and surface deterioration. For property owners, the choice is straightforward: invest in professional resurfacing now or face far more costly structural repairs later.

Classic Marcite's arrival in the Kissimmee market gives homeowners and property managers access to a company with the experience, certifications, and workforce to handle projects at scale — without sacrificing the personalized, family-owned service quality the brand has been built on since 1988.

"Kissimmee homeowners and property managers deserve the same quality pool resurfacing that has made us Central Florida's most trusted name for over 35 years."

— Mike Folta, Owner, Classic Marcite

The Widest Selection of Pool Finishes in Central Florida

Classic Marcite is the largest Pebble Tec® applicator in Central Florida and holds manufacturer certifications for Pebble Sheen®, Pebble Fina®, and Beadcrete® finishes. Kissimmee-area customers can also choose from Marcite, Diamond Brite®, and Quartz interior surfaces — giving every homeowner access to a finish that matches their budget, aesthetic preferences, and long-term durability goals. Every finish is installed by full-time Classic Marcite employees, never subcontractors, ensuring consistent quality control from the first drain to the final fill.

Typical pool resurfacing projects in the Kissimmee area are completed within 5 to 7 days, with more complex renovation jobs taking up to two weeks. Classic Marcite provides transparent, upfront pricing with no hidden fees and free estimates for all Kissimmee-area projects.

Full Pool Renovation Services Now Available in Kissimmee

Beyond resurfacing, Classic Marcite brings its complete pool renovation in Kissimmee, FL capabilities to the market. Renovation services include full interior refinishing, waterline tile replacement, coping repair, pool deck restoration, equipment upgrades, and structural repairs — allowing property owners to address every aspect of an aging pool in a single, coordinated project. For vacation rental owners in particular, a fully renovated pool is one of the highest-return investments available, directly improving booking rates, nightly pricing, and property reviews.

Classic Marcite's renovation team has completed thousands of full pool transformations across Central Florida, with project references available upon request.

Free Estimates for All Kissimmee-Area Homeowners

Kissimmee residents and vacation rental property owners interested in pool resurfacing or renovation can request a free, no-obligation estimate directly through Classic Marcite. Estimates are available for all project types and sizes, from standard resurfacing to full-scale pool renovation.

About Classic Marcite

Classic Marcite is a family-owned pool resurfacing and renovation company founded in 1988 in Orlando, Florida. Over 35+ years, the company has resurfaced more than 100,000 residential and commercial pools across Central and Northeast Florida. Classic Marcite is the largest Pebble Tec® applicator in Central Florida and holds licenses for Pebble Sheen®, Pebble Fina®, and Beadcrete® finishes. All projects are completed by full-time employees — never contractors — and backed by transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and free estimates.

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