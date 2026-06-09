CityStays Explains Why Contractor Accommodation Is Becoming a Project Planning Priority in Ireland

CityStays is encouraging companies in Ireland to treat contractor accommodation as a key part of project planning, not a last-minute booking task

Accommodation can look like a small detail until it starts affecting the project. Our role is to make workforce accommodation simpler before those problems happen.” — Lisa O'Reilly, Director of City Stays

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DUBLIN, Ireland - CityStays is encouraging companies to think about contractor accommodation earlier when planning projects across Ireland. The company says accommodation is often treated as a final booking task, even though it can affect how smoothly teams settle, travel, and work on site.The company says accommodation is often treated as a final administrative step before workers arrive on site. However, for companies managing construction, engineering, infrastructure, fit-out, maintenance, or corporate project teams, accommodation can quickly become an operational issue if it is left too late.When accommodation is arranged close to the start date, suitable options may be limited. Hotels may have reduced availability, prices may change, and teams may need to be placed across different locations. This can create extra work for project managers, HR teams, operations teams, and procurement departments.CityStays says the issue is not only about finding somewhere for workers to sleep. It is also about helping teams settle, keeping travel practical, reducing booking changes, and giving companies one clear point of contact when plans move.For companies sending crews to Ireland for temporary or long-term project work, the accommodation requirement can vary significantly. A small specialist team, a crew of contractors, or a larger workforce may each need a different setup. In every case, the priority is the same: practical accommodation that supports the project rather than complicating it.According to CityStays, this is one reason more companies are considering serviced workforce accommodation instead of relying only on hotels. Houses can offer a more suitable environment for teams working away from home, especially during longer stays. Access to kitchens, laundry facilities, and shared living space can make daily routines easier for workers and simpler for employers to manage.“Accommodation can look like a small detail until it starts affecting the project,” said Lisa O'Reilly, Director of CityStays. “When teams are scattered, bookings change, or workers do not have suitable facilities, it creates unnecessary pressure. Our role is to make workforce accommodation simpler before those problems happen.”CityStays provides fully managed contractor and workforce accommodation across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, and Galway. The company supports project teams with serviced houses that include practical facilities, regular cleaning, utilities, WiFi, maintenance coordination, and a single point of contact throughout the stay.CityStays’ advice to companies is to include accommodation earlier in project planning. By treating it as part of mobilisation, businesses can make better decisions before workers arrive and reduce avoidable pressure once the project is live.

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