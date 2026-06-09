California Invests $5 Million to Strengthen Career Opportunities for Farmworkers

SACRAMENTO — California is home to more than 800,000 agricultural workers who play a critical role in the state’s economic strength. To strengthen their upward mobility and improve long‑term earning potential, the state is investing $5 million to help farmworkers build in‑demand skills and support industry needs. Through the Farmworkers Advancement Program, the Employment Development Department (EDD) is awarding these funds to five California-based organizations dedicated to helping farmworkers advance in a rapidly evolving agricultural industry.

Photo Courtesy of Binational of Central California

Participants will receive essential training in English, math, and digital literacy to help them build the skills needed for long‑term career growth both within and beyond the agricultural sector. This investment strengthens individual economic mobility while supporting the resilience and vitality of California’s agricultural workforce.

Jeremy Shumaker, Assistant Director, Kern County Employers’ Training Resource

“We are thankful for this funding. It provides us with the opportunity to expand our service delivery to Kern County residents in efforts to make lasting changes in people's lives.”

Ricardo Castorena, CEO, Binational of Central California

“Our Farmworker Advancement Program is more than a workforce initiative, it is a pathway to hope, stability, and opportunity for Central Valley families. By investing in education, leadership, health, and economic empowerment, we are helping farmworker communities build stronger futures for themselves and the next generation.”

Jorge de Nava, Jr, Executive Director, Central Valley Opportunity Center, Inc.

“The Central Valley Opportunity Center (CVOC) is excited to receive additional funding to continue supporting farmworkers and the agricultural community, and we are grateful to be able to scale up our existing Farmworker Advancement Program (FAP). This grant enables us to provide essential resources, education, training, and job placement assistance for farmworkers and their families in the Central Valley of California.”

Rebecca Evans, Executive Director, Workforce Development Board of Ventura County

"By offering this vocational training alongside support services in Spanish and indigenous languages, we are building genuine pathways to economic stability and success for these workers and their families. When we provide access to targeted training and opportunity, there is a win-win for the employers and the workforce in our local agriculture industry. That is the true impact in Ventura County of Sowing Seeds of Success."

Brian Boomer, Director of Grants, West Hills Community College District (WHCCD)

"Receiving continued funding to support farmworker families in the WHCCD service area means a great deal to our program. These services help ensure that hardworking farmworkers and their families, who do so much for our communities, are not forgotten and can continue to receive the help and resources they need. Grant funding brings hope, stability, and new opportunities for families working toward better futures through education and employment. This support helps improve lives and strengthens our communities. I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue serving farmworker families and making a positive difference throughout our service area."

The following organizations were selected through a competitive application and evaluation process.

Program Awardee Counties Award Amount Contact Kern/Inyo/Mono Consortium Workforce Development Area - Kern County Employers’ Training Resource Kern $1,000,000 Jeremy Shumaker

shumakerj@kerncounty.com

661-336-6957 Workforce Development Board of Ventura County Ventura $1,000,000 Rebecca Evans

WDBVC@venturacounty.gov

805-477-5306 Binational of Central California Fresno, Madera, Merced $1,000,000 Ricardo Castorena

ricardo@binationalca.org

559-999-1456 Central Valley Opportunity Center, Inc. Madera, Merced, Stanislaus $1,000,000 Jorge De Nava, Jr.

jdenava@cvoc.org

209-380-2868 West Hills Community College District Fresno, Kings $1,000,000 Brian Boomer

brianboomer@whccd.edu

559-934-2152

This grant is 100 percent federally funded by a grant totaling $5,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information about each organization and the services they provide, contact the awardees listed above.