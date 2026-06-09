Prova Spirits Launches Prova Select, a Cocktail-Driven Line of Cask-Strength Single Barrel Bourbon and Rye

Prova Select Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskies

Whiskey is often judged by how it tastes neat, and that matters, but these barrels were chosen because they keep their character in cocktails” — Giuseppe Paoulos

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prova Spirits is thrilled to announce the launch of Prova Select , a new line of aged spirits hand selected by the Louisville nano distillery to meet one standard first: performance in cocktails. The initial Prova Select releases will include two bottles, both cask-strength, single barrel expressions, featuring a bourbon and a rye whiskey chosen specifically for how they stand up in classic builds and modern bar programs.Prova Spirits is known locally for a cocktail-first model that treats the bar as the primary stage for its spirits. Operating out of a compact 1,000-square-foot nano distillery in the heart of bourbon country, the company has built its identity around in-house production of cocktail ingredients and Italian-inspired spirits such as aperitivo, vermouth, amaro, and liqueurs. Limited square footage and an intentionally small footprint leave little room for extended on-site aging—yet the demand for thoughtfully selected aged whiskey within a cocktail program remains a constant in Louisville.At its core, Prova Select was created to bridge that gap without compromising the brand’s original intent. Rather than evaluating barrels only for neat sipping, the Prova team approached selection through the lens of a working bar: proof, structure, aroma, and how those elements carry through dilution, ice, and familiar modifiers. The goal is to deliver barrels that remain expressive when stirred, bright when shaken, and resilient in recipes where whiskey has to do more than taste good on its own.The launch also reflects the brand’s broader story shaped by hospitality and heritage. Founder Giuseppe Paoulos built Prova Spirits as a modern interpretation of Italian-inspired drinking culture, informed by family tradition and a belief that spirits are most meaningful when shared. In Louisville, where bourbon is part of the city’s daily language, Prova has sought to complement that legacy by introducing a different kind of distilling destination - one where cocktail craft and production sit side by side.“Prova Select was built for bartenders and cocktail drinkers who want a whiskey that holds its shape in a real recipe,” says Giuseppe Paoulos, Founder of Prova Spirits. “Whiskey is often judged by how it tastes neat, and that matters, but these barrels were chosen because they keep their character in the cocktails people actually order - whether that’s a classic Manhattan, an Old Fashioned, or something new.”Prova Select releases will be introduced through the company’s Louisville experience and broader retail availability supported by the company’s direct-to-consumer channel, enabling cocktail enthusiasts outside Kentucky to access the same barrels selected for Prova’s own menu. Additional Prova Select releases are expected to follow, guided by the same cocktail-first criteria.For more information, please visit https://provaspirits.com/ About Prova SpiritsProva Spirits is a cocktail-driven nano distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Giuseppe Paoulos. Created in 2024 and opened to the public in August 2025, Prova Spirits produces spirits and Italian-inspired cocktail components designed to shine in mixed drinks, including aperitivo, vermouth, amaro, liqueurs, and craft spirits. Prova Spirits pairs small-scale distillation with a hospitality-first cocktail experience in the heart of America’s bourbon country.

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