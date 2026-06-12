Nebraska’s state-sponsored college savings program is celebrating 25 years of helping children achieve their educational and career dreams. Launched in early 2001, the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust now has approximately 306,000 accounts and nearly $8 billion in assets.
According to State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg, whose office oversees the NEST 529 program, nearly 108,000 Nebraskans have a NEST 529 account — an increase of 14,000 compared to five years ago.
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Nebraska College Savings Plan Celebrates 25th Birthday
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