Legislature Expands Flexibility for Nebraska’s Education Savings Plan





LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg is commending the Legislature for passing LB 748, a measure supporting skilled workforce training through expanded use of the state-sponsored education savings program.

Introduced by Elkhorn Sen. Tony Sorrentino, LB 748 aligns state law with recent federal changes. Under the bill, accounts held within the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST 529) can be used for a wide range of post-secondary credential programs and professional certifications. Examples of recognized credential programs include electrical work, automotive repair, welding, manufacturing, HVAC, CDL training, forklift operation, health care, IT, carpentry, and construction.

The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Pillen for his consideration. Once signed, these changes will take effect three months after adjournment of the 2026 legislative session.

Managed by the State Treasurer’s office, the NEST 529 program has grown to more than 306,000 tax-advantaged savings accounts holding nearly $8 billion in assets. Earlier this year, Treasurer Spellerberg testified before the Legislature’s Education Committee in support of LB 748.

LB 748 also authorizes additional uses of NEST 529 accounts for K-12 education. Starting Jan. 1, 2029, families will be able to use NEST 529 accounts for a wider range of K-12 expenses beyond tuition, including curriculum materials, tutoring, and online learning. In addition, the bill increases the annual withdrawal limit for qualified K-12 expenses from $10,000 per student to the federal limit, which is currently $20,000 per student.

“America’s education landscape is evolving quickly,” Treasurer Spellerberg said. “With the passage of LB 748, families will have even more flexibility and options. This bill strengthens the skilled trades, helping Nebraska fill open positions that do not require a four-year degree. I thank the Legislature for working with my office to make this improvement.”

Learn more about Nebraska’s education savings plan at nest529.com.