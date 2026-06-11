Dr. Mustafa Rostom Introduces Upcoming Children’s Adventure Book 'Oz Magic Mascots'

AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and academic Dr. Mustafa Rostom is preparing for the release of his forthcoming children’s book, Oz Magic Mascots, a fantasy adventure that takes young readers on a journey across Australia through the eyes of a young explorer and a group of magical animal mascots.The book follows Justin, an eight-year-old boy, and his dog Scrubby as they travel across different Australian regions in search of hidden magical surprises. Along the way, they meet a collection of native Australian animals, each with unique magical abilities and imaginative modes of transportation. Together, the characters face challenges, solve problems, and work as a team while exploring landmarks and natural environments throughout the country.𝗔 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲Oz Magic Mascots combines fantasy, adventure, and Australian wildlife in a story designed for young readers. The narrative introduces characters such as Pete the Platypus, Rosie the Ringtail Possum, Lilly the Lyrebird, Kelly the Kangaroo, Wendy the Wombat, Emily the Emu, Keith the Kookaburra, and Ken the Koala. Each character plays a role in helping Justin complete his journey and discover hidden treasures located across different parts of Australia.Throughout the story, readers are introduced to Australian settings, native animals, and themes of friendship, cooperation, courage, and curiosity. The adventures are presented through imaginative scenarios that encourage exploration and problem-solving while maintaining a light-hearted and accessible reading experience.𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀The book is intended primarily for children who enjoy fantasy adventures, animal characters, and imaginative storytelling. Through its episodic structure, Oz Magic Mascots presents a series of adventures that allow readers to travel alongside the characters while learning about different Australian locations and wildlife.The story focuses on teamwork and perseverance as Justin and his companions encounter obstacles and work together to overcome them. The book’s format is designed to be approachable for younger readers while offering a colourful cast of recurring characters.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Dr. Mustafa Rostom is an academic social scientist whose research has focused on ethnic and cultural discourse. Born to Lebanese immigrant parents who established their lives in Melbourne, he pursued higher education through undergraduate, honours, master’s, and doctoral studies. He also completed studies in freelance journalism.Alongside his academic work, Dr. Rostom has maintained a long-standing interest in creative writing. His passion for storytelling and connection with young readers inspired him to explore children’s literature alongside other fictional works. According to the author’s biography included in the manuscript, his interest in writing children’s stories was influenced by his experiences with family and his enjoyment of imaginative storytelling.𝗔 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗔𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲With its focus on Australian animals, magical adventures, and teamwork, Oz Magic Mascots presents a story that blends fantasy elements with recognisable Australian settings. The book introduces readers to a world where native animals become heroes, guiding a young explorer through a series of challenges and discoveries.The forthcoming release marks Dr. Rostom’s contribution to children’s fiction and reflects his interest in creating imaginative stories that engage young audiences through adventure, friendship, and creativity.𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆Oz Magic Mascots is currently in the pre-publication stage and is expected to be released soon. Additional details regarding publication availability and release updates are expected to be announced by the author closer to launch.

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