SASC Chairman Roger Wicker and Ranking Member Jack Reed Announce FY 2027 NDAA Markup Schedule

WASHINGTON, DC—U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss, and Jack Reed, D-RI, Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced that the committee markup for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027 will begin on June 8th.

There will be a committee vote to close portions of the markup.

Portions of the NDAA will be considered in Subcommittee on the following dates:

Monday, June 8th (Strategic Forces, Seapower, and Readiness)

Tuesday, June 9th (Emerging Threats and Capabilities, Personnel, Airland, and Cyber)

The NDAA will be considered by the Full Committee on the following dates:

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