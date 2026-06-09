Air Transport MRO Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

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The Business Research Company's Air Transport MRO Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The air transport maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector has been witnessing steady expansion recently, driven by advances in technology and increasing demand for aircraft upkeep. As global air travel continues to rise, the MRO industry is evolving to meet new challenges and opportunities. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this important aviation segment.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Air Transport MRO Market Size

The air transport MRO market has experienced consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $89.42 billion in 2025 to $93.6 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Historically, this growth has been driven by the expansion of commercial flight operations worldwide, which has increased the need for routine maintenance services. Additionally, the adoption of digital tools has streamlined traditional MRO workflows, while the development of military MRO facilities has supported fleet readiness. The use of robotics in MRO processes has helped reduce aircraft turnaround times, and early deployment of augmented reality (AR) solutions has enhanced technician training and inspection methods.

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Future Expansion Prospects in the Air Transport MRO Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow more robustly, reaching $114.15 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth will be largely fueled by the accelerated implementation of blockchain technology to ensure transparent management of MRO records. There is also increasing demand for predictive maintenance powered by advanced analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT). Airlines are increasingly outsourcing MRO services to cut operational costs, while investments in next-generation aerospace ground equipment are rising to support newer aircraft models. Hybrid and automated MRO models are gaining traction as ways to optimize labor efficiency and enhance productivity. Key trends anticipated during this period include wider adoption of IoT-enabled predictive maintenance, robotics in engine and component overhauls, blockchain for secure record-keeping and parts traceability, AR/VR tools for technician training and remote assistance, and condition-based, data-driven maintenance strategies.

Understanding Air Transport MRO and Its Importance

Air transport MRO involves all maintenance activities performed on aircraft and their components, such as landing gear and jet engines. These procedures are vital to ensuring passenger safety and optimizing maintenance efficiency. By maintaining aircraft in prime condition, MRO operations support safe and reliable flight operations across the commercial and military aviation sectors.

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Increasing Air Travel as a Significant Growth Driver for Air Transport MRO

One of the primary factors propelling the air transport MRO market is the steady rise in air travel. This term refers to the transportation of passengers and cargo by any vehicle capable of controlled flight. MRO services are essential for maintaining aircraft readiness and prolonging the lifespan of critical parts like airframes and engines. For example, data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in January 2024 highlighted a 36.9% increase in total air travel traffic in 2023 compared to 2022. Furthermore, international travel traffic grew by 24.2% in December 2023 relative to the previous year, while domestic travel rose by 27.0%. These increases in air traffic directly contribute to the expanding demand for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Region in the Air Transport MRO Market

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the air transport MRO market. The market report also includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The prominence of Asia-Pacific reflects its growing aviation sector and increasing fleet sizes, which continue to drive demand for MRO services in the region.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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