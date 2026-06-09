The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market Anticipated to Grow at 17.75% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $6.63 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) sector has been experiencing rapid development, driven by increasing demand across various marine and industrial applications. These self-propelled underwater machines are becoming essential for tasks that require precision and minimal human intervention. Let’s explore the market’s size, key factors influencing its growth, regional dynamics, and the core sectors contributing to its expansion.

Projected Market Size for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles by 2026

The autonomous underwater vehicles market has shown impressive growth recently and is expected to continue this trend. Market value is set to rise from $2.9 billion in 2025 to $3.45 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This growth during the past years has been driven by increasing use of AUVs in oceanographic research, which demands extensive underwater data collection. Additionally, the adoption of autonomous platforms for naval surveillance and mine detection has accelerated market expansion. Technological improvements in batteries and propulsion systems have significantly extended the operational endurance of AUVs. The offshore oil and gas sector’s growing need for detailed seabed mapping further fuels this demand. Moreover, early innovations in torpedo and streamlined vehicle designs have enhanced their hydrodynamic efficiency, supporting broader deployment.

Download a free sample of the autonomous underwater vehicles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9044&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Long-Term Growth Expectations for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

Looking ahead, the autonomous underwater vehicles market is projected to grow rapidly, reaching $6.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.7%. This anticipated expansion is supported by increased investments in multi-mission AUVs designed for environmental monitoring and deep-sea exploration. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for navigation and real-time decision-making is becoming more prevalent, improving operational capabilities. Commercial applications are broadening to include underwater infrastructure inspection and pipeline monitoring. Additionally, the development of modular and reconfigurable AUV platforms offers greater mission adaptability. The demand for long-endurance, multi-hull vehicles is also rising to meet the requirements of complex deep-water operations. Key trends expected to shape the market include enhanced underwater navigation, autonomous mission planning, advanced imaging and mapping technologies, integration of multiple sensor payloads, and improvements in battery life and endurance.

Understanding Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Their Functions

Autonomous underwater vehicles are unmanned, untethered, and self-propelled vehicles used underwater to perform tasks with limited or no human control. Their core functions involve collecting extensive visual and environmental data beneath the sea surface. They are also deployed for remote navigation, detection, and mapping activities across numerous marine-related fields, including oceanographic research.

View the full autonomous underwater vehicles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-underwater-vehicles-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration as a Primary Growth Driver for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

One of the main factors propelling the autonomous underwater vehicles market is the expanding exploration and production in the offshore oil and gas sector. Offshore production refers to platforms fixed either permanently or temporarily on submerged lands beneath the ocean. AUVs play a crucial role in navigating through challenging underwater environments to inspect machinery such as wellheads and pipelines for damage, corrosion, and other issues. They also assess submerged infrastructure linked to offshore gas and oil production. For example, in March 2023, Rystad Energy reported that greenfield capital expenditure in this sector will exceed $100 billion in 2023, with $214 billion planned for new projects over the next two years. This anticipated 16% growth in the offshore oil and gas industry during 2023 and 2024 directly supports the expanding use of autonomous underwater vehicles.

Regional Overview of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market for autonomous underwater vehicles. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

With over 17500+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Reach out to us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email us at marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company "

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.