GOVERNMENT LAWYER SECTION HONORS LEADERS AT FIRST LEGACY & LEADERSHIP SYMPOSIUM

Government Lawyers Section Executive Council members, from the left, immediate Past Chair John Bajger, Secretary Jessica Schwieterman and Treasurer Alexa M. Cline, both of the Florida Attorney General’s Tampa office, and Chair Maria Pecoraro-McCorkle at the section’s first-ever Legacy & Leadership Symposium on June 5 at The Florida Bar Annex in Tallahassee.

The Bar’s Government Lawyer Section recently held its first-ever Legacy & Leadership Symposium, consisting of a half-day of presentations and ending with the section’s 2026 awards during its executive council meeting.

GLS award honorees included:

Barbara Govea of the City of Hialeah, recipient of the Claude Pepper Outstanding Government Lawyer Award;

John Bajger of the Attorney General’s Office in Tallahassee, section immediate past chair and recipient of the Distinguished Government Leadership Award; and

Jacek Stramski of the Florida Department of Revenue and Steven Zuilkowski of the Florida Commission on Ethics, recipients of the chair’s Distinguished Service to the Section Award.

“I am very grateful that The Florida Bar has sections as part of its benefits to members, to allow members to be intimately involved with service to the profession, to the community, to other professionals to be able to connect and learn,” said Chair Maria Pecoraro-McCorkle, who practices in the state court system. “As a government lawyer, it's been such a pleasure to connect with other government lawyers, to learn from them, to be inspired by them. To finally meet my friends after a decade of seeing them on screens has been a capstone for my year as chair.”

Monitoring and communicating changes regarding Public Service Loan Forgiveness and bar exam eligibility requirements are top priorities for the upcoming year, said Pecoraro-McCorkle, as the Government Lawyer Section continues to court law students. Section bylaws were amended this year to allow law students to join the section at no cost.

“That's going to be a real focus –– to encourage those law students to get involved and learn all about how awesome it is to be a government lawyer,” said Pecoraro-McCorkle.

The Government Lawyer Section Legacy & Leadership Symposium was held on June 5 at The Florida Bar Annex in Tallahassee.