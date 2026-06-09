DADE LEGAL AID ATTORNEY HONORED BY FLORIDA COUNCIL AGAINST SEXUAL VIOLENCE

Jennifer L. Dritt, executive director of the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence, and Steven Paulson of Dade Legal Aid.

Steven Paulson, senior supervising attorney in the Domestic Violence Department at Dade Legal Aid, has received the 2026 Criminal/Legal System Professional Award from the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence.

Paulson was recognized for his trauma-informed approach to working with survivors of sexual violence and domestic abuse. A graduate of St. Thomas University College of Law, he provides legal services to clients seeking protection and advocacy through Dade Legal Aid.

The award was presented by Jennifer L. Dritt, executive director of the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence.