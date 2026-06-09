155mm Ammunition Market to Reach $6.19 Billion by 2030 with 5.71% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's 155mm Ammunition Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The global market for 155mm ammunition has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by evolving defense needs and technological progress. This sector plays a crucial role in modern artillery operations, offering powerful solutions for long-range missions. Below, we explore the market size, growth factors, key drivers, and regional dynamics shaping the future of 155mm ammunition.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the 155mm Ammunition Market

The 155mm ammunition market has seen robust growth in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $4.68 billion in 2025 to $4.97 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to the growing use of 155mm ammunition for long-range artillery operations, rising demand for bursting and cargo projectiles in conventional warfare, and the expansion of military stockpiles to support large-caliber artillery systems. Additionally, early efforts to standardize the 155mm caliber among allied nations and the versatile application of artillery munitions across diverse terrains and mission requirements have contributed significantly to market growth.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $6.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.7%. This forecasted expansion is driven by increasing demand for precision-guided and smart 155mm projectiles, ongoing modernization programs across defense forces, and the scaling up of procurement efforts to replenish ammunition reserves. Advances in technology enhancing the range and lethality of 155mm rounds, along with a focus on interoperable munitions for joint and coalition military operations, also play a key role. Important emerging trends include the growing preference for smart precision-guided munitions, the modernization of artillery fleets, the rise of domestic manufacturing abilities, integration of modular charge systems, and innovations in high-explosive and specialized warhead technologies.

Understanding 155mm Ammunition and Its Military Role

The term 155mm ammunition refers to larger-caliber munitions designed for use in howitzer artillery systems. These rounds contain explosive payloads intended to penetrate armor effectively. This caliber is widely adopted by multiple countries’ artillery forces due to its ability to engage targets across extended ranges in various terrains, delivering substantial damage upon impact.

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How Terrorism Concerns Propel Demand for 155mm Ammunition

One of the primary forces driving growth in the 155mm ammunition market is the ongoing rise in terrorist activities globally. Terrorism involves acts by individuals or groups aimed at instilling fear and causing harm to civilians, governments, or societies, often motivated by political, ideological, religious, or social objectives. The increase in terrorist attacks stems from geopolitical tensions, extremist ideologies, and the adoption of asymmetric tactics targeting civilian infrastructure and transportation networks. Security agencies find 155mm ammunition critical in counter-terrorism efforts, enabling effective engagement and destruction of terrorist strongholds. For instance, data from January 2025 reported by a Belgium-based government entity under the European Union indicated a sharp rise in terrorist incidents in the EU, climbing from 28 attacks in 2022 to 120 in 2023. This surge underscores how growing terrorism concerns are fueling demand for 155mm artillery munitions.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the 155mm Ammunition Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for 155mm ammunition and is expected to be the fastest-growing area over the coming years. The comprehensive market report analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a well-rounded view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities across these key territories.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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