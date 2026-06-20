Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors Expands as Roofing Contractor in San Antonio, TX

Roofing Contractor in San Antonio, TX

BBB-Accredited South Texas Roofing Company Now Fully Serving San Antonio, New Braunfels, Boerne, Canyon Lake, and the Greater Hill Country Region

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is announcing its full-scale expansion into the San Antonio market — bringing two decades of South Texas roofing expertise, BBB Accreditation, and a comprehensive service lineup to Bexar County homeowners and commercial property owners. With a dedicated San Antonio location now active, new service pages live, and coverage extended across the Hill Country suburbs, the company is positioned as a full-service exterior contractor for the entire greater San Antonio metro.

The San Antonio market presents distinct roofing challenges that differ meaningfully from the coastal conditions Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors has long managed in Corpus Christi. Where Coastal Bend properties must contend with salt air corrosion, tropical systems, and windstorm certification requirements, San Antonio properties face a different but equally demanding set of conditions: intense UV exposure during summer months that exceeds most national averages, severe hail events that move through Bexar County and the Hill Country corridor with regularity, and rapid thermal cycling that stresses roofing materials through expansion and contraction year after year.

Full Service Range Now Available in San Antonio

Homeowners and property managers searching for a trusted roofing contractor in San Antonio, TX now have a BBB-Accredited option with a proven South Texas track record. The company's SA service offering covers the complete spectrum of residential and commercial roofing — including shingle roof repair and replacement, flat roof and TPO membrane systems, metal roofing repair for standing seam and corrugated panels, storm damage assessment, and insurance claim support. Exterior services including siding installation and replacement are also available throughout the San Antonio service area.

"San Antonio is one of the fastest-growing metros in the country, and with that growth comes an enormous need for reliable, qualified roofing contractors who understand how this climate behaves," said a spokesperson for Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors. "We've built this business on doing things right the first time — the same standard we've held in Corpus Christi for over 20 years. That same commitment is what San Antonio homeowners and property managers are going to get from us."

Expanded Coverage Across Hill Country Suburbs

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is now serving an expanded network of San Antonio-area communities beyond the city core. Roof repair in San Antonio, TX and surrounding suburbs — including New Braunfels, Boerne, Bulverde, Canyon Lake, Castroville, Converse, Kirby, Live Oak, and Universal City — is now available under one contractor, reducing the need for homeowners in outlying areas to source roofing services from out-of-market crews unfamiliar with local conditions.

New Braunfels, in particular, represents a high-growth opportunity. One of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, Comal County is seeing accelerated residential construction alongside a growing inventory of aging legacy homes — both requiring experienced roofing contractors capable of handling everything from new installation to full storm damage restoration.

Financing Available — No Down Payment Required

To make roofing projects accessible for San Antonio homeowners, Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors offers financing through Improvifi for amounts between $1,000 and $50,000. The application takes under two minutes and does not impact credit score during the initial inquiry process.

With 164+ five-star reviews across both locations and a BBB-Accredited standing earned over two decades of South Texas roofing work, Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors brings a proven track record to the San Antonio market. Free estimates are available for all roofing, siding, and exterior services.



About Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is a locally owned and operated roofing, exterior, and deck contractor serving Corpus Christi, San Antonio, and communities across South Texas. With 164+ five-star reviews and BBB Accreditation, the company specializes in windstorm-certified roofing, comprehensive exterior services, and insurance claim support.

Contact

Diego Garcia

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors

84 NE Interstate 410 Loop, Suite 285, San Antonio, TX 78216

(210) 859-4025

buffaloroofingandexteriors@gmail.com

buffaloroofingandexteriors.com

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