ADME Toxicology Testing Market to Nearly Double, Reaching USD 17.48 Billion by 2035

ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size

Global ADME Toxicology Testing Market size is projected to reach USD 17.48 billion by 2035 from USD 7.79 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.38% during 2026–2035.

NY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ADME Toxicology Testing Market stood at an estimated USD 7.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.79 billion in 2026 before climbing to USD 17.48 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period (2026–2035).The findings represent the most current mapping of this preclinical testing sector, drawing on audited contract research organization (CRO) revenues, regulatory milestone data from the FDA and EMA, and bottom-up modeling across technology, method, application, and end-user segments.Why the Market Is Accelerating NowTwo structural forces are simultaneously pulling ADME toxicology testing into the center of pharmaceutical R&D strategy.The first is legislative. The FDA Modernization Act 2.0, signed in late 2022, eliminated the federal mandate requiring animal testing for drug approval and formally opened the door for in vitro toxicity assay data and in silico prediction outputs to serve as primary evidence in Investigational New Drug (IND) applications. By mid-2024, the FDA had accepted alternative method data in more than 35 new drug submissions — a threefold increase from 2021 levels. This single policy shift is estimated to have redirected approximately USD 800 million in annual preclinical budgets toward cell-based and computational testing platforms.The second catalyst is financial scale. Global pharmaceutical R&D expenditure surpassed USD 260 billion in 2024, and the oncology pipeline alone — which accounts for roughly 41% of all active clinical trials worldwide, according to IQVIA Institute data — demands high-throughput hepatotoxicity screening and pharmacokinetics safety profiling before any candidate enters a clinical protocol.Request A Free Sample: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6945 Technology and Method LandscapeCell Culture Technology holds the largest segment share at approximately 44%, supported by decades of established protocols for primary hepatocyte assays, Caco-2 permeability studies, and the accelerating adoption of 3D spheroid and organ-on-chip workflows. Molecular Imaging Technology is the second-fastest growing technology segment, projected to expand at a 10.6% CAGR through 2035 as real-time biodistribution tracking becomes standard in oncology and cell and gene therapy programs.By method, Cellular Assay accounts for approximately 36% of market revenue, underpinning routine metabolic stability testing and CYP inhibition panels. However, the fastest-growing method is In-Silico Testing, which is forecast to advance at a 12.1% CAGR — the highest rate in the entire report — as machine learning models trained on multi-million-compound datasets achieve regulatory acceptance and begin replacing early-stage wet-lab confirmation for up to 40% of candidate screening decisions by 2030.Ask for Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/6945 Regional DynamicsNorth America leads with an estimated 38% share and USD 2.71 billion in market value in 2025, reinforced by FDA modernization initiatives, the U.S. housing eight of the world's ten largest pharmaceutical companies, and over USD 48 billion in annual NIH research funding.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at an 11.2% CAGR and reach USD 4.62 billion by 2035. China's NMPA regulatory overhaul has compressed IND filing timelines, and Chinese CROs now conduct an estimated 28% of all global drug absorption testing studies outsourced by Western sponsors — a share that has doubled since 2019. India's Hyderabad–Bangalore corridor is emerging as a global hub for in vitro toxicity assays, supported by the government's INR 10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI initiative.Europe holds the second-largest share at approximately 27%, driven by the EMA's 2023 Regulatory Science Strategy, which has allocated EUR 95 million under Horizon Europe for alternative testing method development.Read Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/adme-toxicology-testing-market-6945 Competitive Landscape and Recent MilestonesThe market is moderately consolidated, with the top five players — Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Covance (LabCorp Drug Development), WuXi AppTec, and Evotec — controlling an estimated 30–36% of global revenue. The Herfindahl-Hirschman Index of 800–1,200 indicates competitive pressure from both full-service CROs and specialized in silico and organ-on-chip innovators.Notable recent developments tracked in the report include:Beckman Coulter (Early 2026): Launch of the Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System, which reduces cell line development steps by approximately 90%, substantially accelerating throughput for in vitro ADME workflows.Insilico Medicine / Exelixis (September 2023): A USD 80 million AI-driven drug discovery and metabolic stability testing collaboration for Exelixis' oncology pipeline.Insilico Medicine / Menarini (January 2024): A USD 500 million milestone-linked partnership for AI-generated cancer drug candidates, underscoring the scale of commercial validation now flowing toward computational ADME platforms.FDA (March 2026): Updated guidance formalizing microphysiological systems (MPS) as supporting evidence in IND applications, further legitimizing organ-on-chip ADME studies.CN-Bio Innovations (April 2024): Closed a USD 21 million Series B financing round led by Pharmaron to accelerate commercialization of its PhysioMimix organ-on-chip platform.More Related Research Insights:

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