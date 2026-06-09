Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market CAGR to be at 10.2% from 2026 to 2030 | $202.02 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sustainable plastic packaging market is witnessing remarkable growth as industries and consumers alike prioritize eco-friendly alternatives. With rising awareness about environmental impact and regulatory pressures, the demand for packaging solutions that align with sustainability principles is steadily increasing. This overview explores the market size, key drivers, regional insights, and trends shaping the future of sustainable plastic packaging.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for Sustainable Plastic Packaging

The sustainable plastic packaging sector has experienced rapid growth recently and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. The market is expected to grow from $124.07 billion in 2025 to $136.78 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This expansion during the past years has been driven by several factors, including greater consumption of packaged foods, stricter environmental regulations on plastics, increased use of recyclable polymers, rising demand within consumer goods packaging, and the availability of affordable plastic packaging options.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6533&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Looking ahead, the sustainable plastic packaging market is anticipated to reach $202.02 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10.2%. This future growth is fueled by the shift toward circular economy packaging models, increasing popularity of bio-based plastics, adoption of sustainable packaging solutions in healthcare sectors, higher investments in recycling infrastructure, and widespread acceptance of reusable packaging systems. Key emerging trends include greater incorporation of recyclable plastics, growing interest in biodegradable polymers, use of lightweight packaging designs, expansion of flexible sustainable packaging formats, and a stronger emphasis on circular packaging design principles.

Uses and Advantages of Sustainable Plastic Packaging

Sustainable plastic packaging serves diverse industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and others. Depending on the materials and manufacturing processes used, these packaging solutions are designed to be recyclable, reusable, or biodegradable. Their lightweight and cost-effective nature make them attractive to businesses aiming to reduce environmental impact while maintaining efficiency. In addition to lowering reliance on fossil fuels, sustainable plastic packaging helps conserve natural resources, supports energy-efficient production, decreases landfill waste, and contributes to cleaner oceans.

View the full sustainable plastic packaging market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-plastic-packaging-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Primary Factors Encouraging Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market Growth

The rising adoption of sustainable plastic packaging across various sectors is a major catalyst for market growth during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly turning to these materials due to their affordability, recyclability, and reusability, which align with both economic and environmental goals. For example, in August 2024, the Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) statistics reported by HM Revenue & Customs revealed that the taxable portion of plastic packaging accounted for 42% in 2023–2024, up from 41% the previous year. This increase reflects broader industry efforts to embrace sustainable packaging alternatives, thereby driving market expansion.

Leading Region in Sustainable Plastic Packaging Through 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the sustainable plastic packaging market. Moreover, this region is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth in the coming years. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market developments.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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