Influence Society Brings Hospitality Leaders Together for New York Summer Rooftop Mixer

Partnering with EPIC and PRIMA, this June 30 event at PUBLIC Hotel ROOF will gather hospitality leaders for an evening of curated networking in Manhattan

The Summer Rooftop Mixer is designed to bring the right people into the same room for meaningful conversations, new partnerships, and a shared perspective on where the industry is heading.” — Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society , a leading digital marketing agency serving high-end hospitality brands, today announced its Summer Rooftop Mixer , an exclusive hospitality networking event taking place on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at PUBLIC Hotel ROOF in New York City. Hosted in partnership with EPIC and PRIMA, the event is part of Influence Society’s SOCIETIES series and is designed to bring together leaders across hospitality, travel, branding, nightlife, and guest experience.As hospitality becomes increasingly social, design-driven, and experience-led, Influence Society is positioning the Summer Rooftop Mixer as a forum for the conversations shaping the next phase of the industry. The event will welcome a curated group of hotel owners, executives, general managers, hospitality marketing leaders, directors of sales and marketing, creatives, and industry partners for an intimate rooftop gathering overlooking downtown Manhattan.“Hospitality has always been built on relationships, but the way those relationships are formed is changing,” said Sébastien Félix, Founder & CEO of Influence Society. “The Summer Rooftop Mixer is designed to bring the right people into the same room. Not for panels or presentations, but for meaningful conversations, new partnerships, and a shared perspective on where the industry is heading.”Held at the iconic PUBLIC Hotel ROOF, located at 215 Chrystie Street, the mixer will provide an early evening setting for leaders operating across luxury, hospitality, and digital culture. The format is intentionally simple. No presentations, no formal programming, and no panels. Just a refined environment for introductions, conversation, and connection among peers.The event also reflects Influence Society’s growing role as a community builder within hospitality, extending beyond its work as a service provider to create spaces where hotel brands, marketers, operators, and cultural tastemakers can engage directly with one another.Hospitality leaders can find here event details and registration information for the Summer Rooftop Mixer Event DetailsSummer Rooftop MixerPUBLIC Hotel ROOF215 Chrystie StreetNew York, NY 10002Tuesday, June 30, 20265:30 PM – 8:00 PMAbout Influence SocietyInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of marketing, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary establishments craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency enables hospitality professionals to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.