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The Business Research Company's Airport Security Market Demonstrates Strong Growth Potential With 10.28% CAGR Forecast

Expected to grow to $31.44 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The airport security sector has experienced significant growth recently, driven by multiple global factors. As air travel continues to expand and security challenges evolve, this industry is set for further development. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional leadership, and future prospects shaping the airport security landscape.

Airport Security Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The airport security market has expanded swiftly over the past years. It is predicted to rise from $19.08 billion in 2025 to $21.25 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by increased worldwide air passenger traffic, which has heightened the need for enhanced screening infrastructure. Additionally, a surge in terrorist activities has led to tougher airport security measures. Modernized regulations now require mandatory screening of baggage and passengers, while widespread adoption of technologies like x-ray and metal detectors across major airports has further supported market growth. Moreover, ongoing expansion and upgrades of airport facilities have driven demand for more advanced security equipment.

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Forecasted Expansion of the Airport Security Market to 2030

Looking ahead, the airport security market is expected to reach $31.44 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. This anticipated surge is largely due to increased investments in computed tomography (CT) and sophisticated explosive detection systems. The rising use of automation and AI-driven screening processes aims to boost passenger processing efficiency. Stricter international aviation security rules are also raising demand for compliance solutions. Further growth is supported by new airport construction and terminal expansions in emerging markets, along with enhanced integration of biometric identification and contactless security technologies. Noteworthy trends in this period include the adoption of more advanced baggage screening methods, deployment of highly sensitive explosive detection systems, wider use of biometric passenger authentication, expansion of multilayered perimeter monitoring, and a shift toward centralized, automated security operations at airports.

Understanding Airport Security and Its Scope

Airport security encompasses the strategies and technologies used to safeguard passengers, airport staff, aircraft, and infrastructure from harm caused by accidents, malicious acts, crime, or other threats. It involves a comprehensive set of procedures and resources aimed at protecting civil aviation from unlawful interference such as terrorism, sabotage, bomb threats, and false alarms. Through various scanning and detection methods, airport security efforts strive to minimize risks and maintain safe air travel environments.

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Growing Airport Infrastructure Development as a Demand Driver

One major factor fueling the airport security market is the surge in new airport construction projects and facility upgrades. These improvements cover various aspects of airport infrastructure—including arrival and departure areas, check-in counters, and staff facilities. As populations grow and air traffic increases, there is greater pressure to modernize airport systems to handle higher passenger volumes efficiently. For example, in January 2024, Italy-based construction firm Webuild reported that over 5,200 public airports in the United States are undergoing modernization and expansion to meet the rising demand for air travel. This widespread infrastructure growth is a key contributor to expanding the airport security market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in Airport Security

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the airport security market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to achieve the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The airport security market analysis also encompasses regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global overview of market trends and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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