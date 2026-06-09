Family Hope Center Achieves Certified Autism Center™ & Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ Designations

Family Hope Center for People with Disabilities Achieves Certified Autism Center™ and Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ Designations

Being recognized as a Certified Autism Center and a Down Syndrome Center of Excellence represents a significant milestone in Family Hope Center's journey.” — Dr. Joelle Al Asmar, CEO of Family Hope Center

DOHA, QATAR, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces that Family Hope Center for People with Disabilities has achieved the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) and Down Syndrome Center of Excellence™ (DSCE) designations. These achievements recognize the center’s continued commitment to providing inclusive, supportive, and specialized services for autistic individuals, individuals with Down syndrome, and those with other developmental and learning differences.

This milestone builds on Family Hope Center’s ongoing accessibility and wellbeing efforts, following its earlier recognition as the first organization in Qatar to earn the Accreditation for Comprehensive Student Wellbeing™ (ACSW). Together, these achievements reflect the center’s continued investment in staff training, inclusive practices, accessibility, and person-centered support for the individuals and families it serves.

"Being recognized as a Certified Autism Center and a Down Syndrome Center of Excellence represents a significant milestone in Family Hope Center's journey.” Said Dr. Joelle Al Asmar, CEO of Family Hope Center. “It reflects our commitment to continuous improvement, professional development, and the highest standards of care. Most importantly, it reinforces our mission to empower children and families through specialized services delivered with dignity, respect, and hope."

The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that complete autism-specific training and certification and demonstrate a commitment to creating more welcoming and accessible experiences for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The DSCE designation recognizes organizations that implement evidence-based practices, staff training, and individualized support strategies to better serve individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The process also included a comprehensive onsite review conducted by IBCCES to evaluate existing practices, accessibility considerations, sensory supports, and organizational standards that contribute to a supportive and inclusive environment.

“We are honored to recognize Family Hope Center for People with Disabilities for achieving both the Certified Autism Center and Down Syndrome Center of Excellence designations,” said Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “Their continued commitment to staff training, accessibility, and individualized support demonstrates meaningful leadership in creating environments where autistic individuals, individuals with Down syndrome, and those with other developmental differences can thrive and feel supported.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Family Hope Center is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, including iconic experiences, the app ensures seamless, enjoyable experiences for all visitors.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Family Hope Center for People with Disabilities

Family Hope Center is committed to providing an inclusive and accessible environment for all individuals and families. The facility is designed with accessibility in mind, ensuring ease of movement and comfort for children with diverse needs. The center features a ramp at the main entrance and a sliding gate entrance specifically designed for wheelchair users, along with elevator access to all floors, spacious therapy rooms, and wide hallways to accommodate mobility aids such as wheelchairs and strollers.

Inside the center, therapy spaces are structured to support sensory needs, with calm and organized environments that help reduce overstimulation. Visual supports, structured routines, and child-friendly layouts are incorporated to assist individuals with communication and cognitive challenges. The sensory room is equipped with specialized features, including a 3D LED panel, designed to enhance sensory engagement and support therapeutic goals.

For added safety, the center is equipped with a security lock system, ensuring controlled access to the premises and a secure environment for all children and visitors. All sessions are conducted within the center, allowing for a safe, structured, and fully equipped therapeutic setting.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process.

The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

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