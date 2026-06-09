Luminox Introduces Limited-Edition Pacific Diver in WGSN x Coloro's 2026 Color of the Year

Pacific Diver 3120 Transformative Teal Luminox Light Technology Pacific Diver 3120 Transformative Teal Dial Pacific Diver 3120 Transformative Teal Watch Box

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 2026 – Swiss watch manufacturer Luminox has introduced a new limited-edition version of its Pacific Diver 3120 model, featuring accents in Transformative Teal, the WGSN x Coloro Color of the Year 2026.Released to coincide with World Ocean Day, the Pacific Diver 3120 Transformative Teal edition incorporates the trend forecasting color throughout the design, including the dial details, bezel markings and one of the two supplied straps. According to WGSN and Coloro, Transformative Teal is a blend of blue and aquatic green intended to reflect the relationship between people and the natural world."As a brand whose watches are designed for use in outdoor and marine environments, we felt there was a natural connection between the Pacific Diver and Transformative Teal," said Pierrick Marcoux, Group Director of Product at Luminox. "The color reflects the landscapes and waters that inspire exploration, while also serving as a reminder of the importance of preserving these environments for future generations of adventurers."The new model is limited to 777 pieces worldwide and is based on the existing Pacific Diver 3120 Series. It features a 44mm black IP-coated stainless steel case, a unidirectional rotating CARBONOX™ bezel and water resistance to 200 meters.The dial combines a matte black base with teal accents designed to enhance legibility. As with all Luminox watches, visibility in low-light conditions is provided by the brand's self-powered Luminox Light Technology (LLT), which remains continuously illuminated without requiring an external light source or battery-powered backlight.The watch comes with two interchangeable cut-to-fit rubber straps. The first is a rubber strap in Transformative Teal, matching the color accents used throughout the watch. A second black rubber strap is included for a more understated appearance.The watch is powered by a Swiss-made quartz movement and is fitted with a sapphire crystal featuring an anti-reflective coating. Additional specifications include a screw-down crown and screwed in case back to aid water resistance.The Pacific Diver 3120 Transformative Teal edition joins a growing number of watch releases that incorporate internationally recognized color trend forecasts into product design, while maintaining the brands technical specifications associated with professional dive-style sports watches.Technical SpecificationsOrigin: Swiss MadeMovement: Swiss quartz RONDA 515Battery Life: Approximately 50 monthsIllumination: Luminox Light Technology (LLT), continuously visible for up to 25 yearsWater Resistance: 200m / 20 ATM / 660 ftCase: 44mm black IP-coated 316L stainless steelBezel: Unidirectional rotating CARBONOX™ bezelCrystal: Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coatingCrown: Screw-down black IP stainless steel crownCase Back: Screwed black IP stainless steel case backHeight: 12mmStrap Width: 24mmWeight: 105gAbout LuminoxLuminox, the original self-powered luminous watch brand, is the watch of choice for the U.S. Navy SEALs, global outdoor adventure icon Bear Grylls, The Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue (ICE-SAR), Lockheed Martin’s F-117 Nighthawk™ stealth jet fighter pilots, elite forces worldwide and professional divers. The Luminox Light Technology (LLT) illumination system i.e., the tiny glass tubes that illuminate the dial and hands, ensure at-a-glance visibility of the time – in fact, they provide a constant glow 24/7, for up to 25 years under any light conditions, with visibility depending on the individual’s eye vision and the color of the tubes. This is why we are calling this terrific feature “Always Visible – Glowing for up to 25 years”. Always Visible, tough, powerful and accurate, Swiss-Made Luminox is the ultimate night vision gear for rugged outdoorsmen and other peak performers.

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