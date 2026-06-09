Rug Rats Inc. Earns Dual WBENC and WOSB Certifications, Marking 39 Years as a Woman-Owned U.S. Custom Logo Rug Company

Rug Rats Inc., a Virginia Beach-based custom logo rug company, earns dual WBENC and WOSB certifications — formalizing 39 years as a woman-owned U.S. business.

Dual federal certifications expand the Virginia Beach company's eligibility for federal contracts and corporate supplier-diversity programs nationwide.

very quote still comes through me before it leaves the office. That's been the difference for 39 years — and that's not changing with these new certifications.” — Sandy Pharr

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rug Rats Inc., a woman-owned custom logo rug and commercial entrance mat company in business since 1987, has earned dual national certifications from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration's Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) federal contracting program. The certifications add to the company's existing credentials, which include Virginia SWaM certification, eVA registration, BBB A+ accreditation, and Buy American Act compliance.The WBENC certification recognizes businesses that are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women, and is accepted by Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and government entities as proof of woman-owned status for supplier-diversity programs. The WOSB certification gives Rug Rats access to federal contracts set aside for women-owned small businesses in industries identified by the Small Business Administration as underrepresented."After 39 years of designing custom logo rugs for businesses, schools, churches, military installations, and government agencies, formalizing what's always been true about us — that we're woman-owned and woman-led — opens doors with corporate procurement teams that have supplier-diversity goals and with federal agencies that look specifically for WOSB-certified vendors," said Sandy Pharr, founder and owner of Rug Rats Inc.Rug Rats designs and produces custom logo rugs, commercial entrance mats, and branded floor coverings for clients across all 50 states. Every product is made to order in the United States by American mills, with a free 24-hour digital design proof on every order and no minimum order requirement.Pharr, a 1975 graduate of Longwood University in Farmville, Va., ran the original Rug Rats storefront in Farmville, Va., for 28 years before relocating the business to Virginia Beach, Va. Her degree in Clothing and Textiles, combined with nearly four decades of customer-facing experience, shapes the company's approach: every quote still passes through Pharr personally before it leaves the office.Past and current Rug Rats projects include Sotheby's International Realty in real estate; Hampden-Sydney College and Longwood University athletic programs in higher education; and U.S. Navy installations, including Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, in Yorktown, Va., and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, in Virginia Beach, Va. The company's product lines qualify for Buy American Act compliance, and Rug Rats can provide certificates of origin for federal contracts requiring documentation of U.S. production."Every quote still comes through me before it leaves the office. That's been the difference for 39 years, and that's not changing. The certifications give corporate and government procurement teams the credentials they need to add us as a vendor — and customers still get the same direct, personal service from the owner," Pharr added.Rug Rats' production process starts with a free digital design proof within 24 hours of receiving the customer's logo, with revisions until the artwork is approved. Standard production runs about 10 business days from proof approval, with rush production available for time-sensitive projects. Entry-level indoor logo mats start at $65 for a 2'×3'; custom logo rugs range from $225 for a 3'×5' standard size to roughly $1,500 for large or custom-shaped commercial pieces, with quantity discounts available.About Rug Rats Inc.Rug Rats Inc. is a woman-owned, WBENC-Certified, and WOSB-certified custom logo rug and commercial entrance mat company based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Founded in 1987 by Sandy Pharr, the company designs and produces custom logo rugs, branded floor mats, and commercial entrance mats made to order in the United States. Product lines include DigiPrint HD photographic printing, WaterHog Impressions and SuperScrape Impressions scraper mats, Piazza hand-inlaid premium mats, Prestige indoor logo mats, and custom-shaped logo rugs. The company is BBB A+ accredited, Virginia SWaM-certified, eVA-registered, and Buy American Act compliant. Rug Rats serves businesses, schools, churches, military installations, and government facilities nationwide with a free 24-hour design proof and no minimum order. More at rugratsva.com.Media Contact:Sandy Pharr, Founder & OwnerRug Rats Inc.Email: sandy@rugratsva.comPhone: (434) 392-7068Web: rugratsva.com###

Two-Mat System: Commercial Entrance Mats Guide | Rug Rats Inc.

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