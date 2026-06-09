White Spirits Market Expected to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand Across Industrial Applications

White Spirits Market Rising Demand

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global white spirits market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by increasing demand from a wide range of end-use industries, including adhesives, coatings, inks, dyes, and paints. The extensive use of white spirits as aerosol solvents, cleaning agents, and degreasing solvents is further contributing to market expansion.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global white spirits market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2584 The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, investment prospects, competitive landscape, and emerging trends shaping the industry.Market Drivers and Opportunities:- The growing utilization of white spirits across industrial applications remains a key factor driving market growth. Its widespread use in paint formulations to improve smoothness and reduce viscosity has significantly increased demand from the painting and coatings sector. Additionally, expanding applications in adhesives, inks, dyes, and aerosol products continue to support market development.- However, concerns regarding the potential health risks associated with prolonged exposure to white spirits may limit market growth to some extent. Despite these challenges, ongoing demand for high-performance solvents in industrial manufacturing processes is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market participants throughout the forecast period.Market Segmentation Insights:-By Product Type:- Type 1 dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global revenue share.- Type 3 is expected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.By Grade:- The Low Flash Point segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing nearly half of the global market revenue.- The High Flash Point segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, recording a CAGR of 6.1% through 2030.By Region:- Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of total revenue.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing demand from manufacturing sectors.Leading Market Participants:-Key players operating in the global white spirits market include:- Kuwait International Factory- Kapco Petroleum Industries FZC- Shell plc- Exxon Mobil Corporation- TotalEnergies- Alshall International Co.- Ahmadullins: Sciences & Technologies- DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH- Pacer- Rahaoil Inc.These companies are focusing on capacity expansion, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and meet the growing global demand for white spirits.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/white-spirits-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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