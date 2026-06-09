Minister McEntee and Minister Byrne welcome Albanian Foreign Minister to Dublin

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, and the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, will today (9 June) meet Albania’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Ferit Hoxha, during his visit to Dublin.

Their discussions will focus on Albania’s progress towards joining the European Union, the wider EU enlargement process, and Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on 1 July.

Ahead of the meeting, Minister McEntee said: “Albania has made impressive progress on its path towards EU membership, and I look forward to discussing the next steps with Minister Hoxha. EU enlargement will be a key priority during Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, and Ireland remains committed to supporting countries that are delivering on the reforms needed to join the Union. I also welcome the opportunity to strengthen the growing relationship between Ireland and Albania.”

In advance of his meeting with Minister Hoxha, Minister Byrne stated: “Following my visit to Albania last July to meet with members of the Albanian government on the subject of EU enlargement, I am delighted to meet with Minister Hoxha in Dublin, as Ireland approaches our EU Presidency term on 1 July. I commend Albania’s strong commitment to implementing the necessary reforms towards EU accession and I look forward to discussing this agenda with Minister Hoxha today and to advancing these issues during the Irish EU Presidency. As incoming chair of the EU General Affairs Council, I am determined to advance enlargement policy during our EU Presidency, and to support further progress in Albania’s EU accession process.”