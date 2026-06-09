Minister O’Donovan attends Formal Council of EU Telecommunications Ministers in Luxembourg

Minister O’Donovan presented his priorities for the forthcoming Irish Presidency of the EU Council including protection of minors online and resilience

Minister O’Donovan invited his fellow Ministers to an Informal Telecoms Council in Limerick in October

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, today represented Ireland at a Formal Council meeting of EU Ministers for Telecoms, in Luxembourg, hosted by the Cypriot Presidency of the EU.

At the meeting, the Ministers discussed progress on key legislative files including the European Business Wallet, the Digital Networks Act and the amended Cyber Security Act.

Minister O’Donovan gave a presentation to the Council on Irelands Presidency Priorities highlighting the protection of minors online and the resilience of subsea cables as two of his key priorities. He also committed to progressing negotiations on the Digital Networks Act.

Minister O’Donovan also engaged in discussions on how cooperation between the European Union and the International Telecommunications Union can be improved ahead of the forthcoming Plenipotentiary due to take place in November. He also reiterated his support for a balanced and outward-looking approach to improving European competitiveness regarding technological sovereignty.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Catherine Ardagh TD, who will hold the portfolio for cyber security during Ireland’s Presidency participated in the discussions at the Council meeting on the review of the Cybersecurity Act (CSA2).

Speaking after the meeting, Minister O’Donovan said: