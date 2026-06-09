Rise by Kelvin B. Henry

Kelvin B. Henry delivers a faith-based framework that helps readers overcome setbacks, rediscover purpose, and build resilience through life's challenges.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, leader, and minister Kelvin B. Henry introduces RISE: A Framework to Overcome Discouragement at Its Roots to Comeback with Purpose, an empowering guide designed to help readers confront discouragement, rebuild confidence, and move forward with renewed direction. Drawing from personal experiences of adversity and decades of leadership, Henry presents a practical and faith-centered approach for those navigating disappointment, loss, and life’s unexpected setbacks.

At the core of the book is the R.I.S.E. Framework, a structured process built around Recognize, Informed, Strength, and Execute. Rather than offering temporary motivation, the framework focuses on identifying the root causes of discouragement and providing actionable steps to overcome them. Through clear principles and relatable insights, the book equips readers with tools to transform obstacles into opportunities for growth, resilience, and personal development.

The inspiration for RISE emerged from Henry’s own journey through significant life challenges. Over the years, he has faced a cancer diagnosis, undergone open-heart surgery, and endured a devastating accident that shattered both of his legs. These experiences shaped his understanding of perseverance and revealed the importance of maintaining hope when circumstances seem overwhelming. Motivated by the lessons learned through hardship, Henry developed a framework intended to help others navigate their own difficult seasons with courage and faith.

Beyond addressing discouragement, the book explores the deeper process of personal transformation. Henry emphasizes that setbacks do not define a person’s future and that moments of adversity often become catalysts for growth and renewed purpose. By combining spiritual principles with practical application, RISE encourages readers to shift their perspective, strengthen their mindset, and embrace the possibility of a meaningful comeback regardless of their current circumstances.

The book is especially relevant for individuals facing personal, professional, or spiritual challenges. Readers who have experienced failure, uncertainty, loss, or prolonged disappointment will find encouragement and practical guidance within its pages. Whether navigating a career transition, recovering from a personal setback, or seeking renewed motivation, readers are provided with a roadmap designed to foster resilience and long-term growth.

Kelvin B. Henry brings decades of experience in leadership, ministry, and mentoring to his work. His personal journey through adversity has shaped his passion for helping others overcome obstacles and discover their God-given purpose. Through speaking, teaching, and writing, he continues to inspire individuals to move beyond survival and embrace lives marked by faith, perseverance, and meaningful impact.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0cyOUVHl

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